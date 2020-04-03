Friday, April 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientists find microbial life on deep sea rocks; discovery offers hope of finding life on Mars

The new discovery has made the scientists believe that such tiny, clay-filled cracks in rocks on Mars or below its surface could also be housing such microoganisms.


FP TrendingApr 03, 2020 19:16:31 IST

Scientists have always been curious to know if life exists on other planets, especially Mars. Whenever they find microbial life growing in any extreme environment on Earth, they get filled with hope that they could find life on other planets.

According to a new study, published in the journal Communications Biology, researchers have found billions of bacteria present in tiny cracks in volcanic rocks beneath the ocean floor.

Scientists find microbial life on deep sea rocks; discovery offers hope of finding life on Mars

Representational Image. Reuters

The bacteria were discovered more than nine miles below the ocean surface and an additional 300 feet below the floor of the ocean.

The new discovery has made the scientists believe that such tiny, clay-filled cracks in rocks on Mars or below its surface could also be housing such microoganisms.

While on a search for bacterial life, University of Tokyo geomicrobiologist Yohey Suzuki took almost a decade examining ancient volcanic rocks picked from the deep sea.

Suzuki and his colleagues examined samples of basaltic lava found 300 feet below the ocean floor and it ranged from 33 to 104 million years old.

Their study helped them discover single-celled microbial life in tiny cracks of the rock, rich with iron and clay. The scientists believe that iron content in the clay supports the growth of such large bacterial communities.

Suzuki said it was a dream for him when he found such rich microbial life in rocks. He also said that he is over-expecting that he could find life on Mars.

The study says that bacteria found is similar to how human cells make energy, a process that relies on organic nutrients in oxygen.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

mars rover

Perserverance will carry more than 10 million names to Mars when it launched this July

Mar 27, 2020
Perserverance will carry more than 10 million names to Mars when it launched this July
NASA's Curiosity Rover shares selfie from Mars that it captured during its ‘steepest’ climb ever

Mars Curiosity Rover

NASA's Curiosity Rover shares selfie from Mars that it captured during its ‘steepest’ climb ever

Mar 25, 2020
Scientists drill in Antarctica's seafloor to find that it was once a swampy rainforest, teeming with life

Antarctica

Scientists drill in Antarctica's seafloor to find that it was once a swampy rainforest, teeming with life

Apr 03, 2020
Mass extinction that killed 70 percent of Earth's animals might've taken place in a different time period

extinction event

Mass extinction that killed 70 percent of Earth's animals might've taken place in a different time period

Mar 30, 2020
Earth Hour 2020: Flip the switch at 8:30 pm for the earth and your health

Earth Hour 2020: Flip the switch at 8:30 pm for the earth and your health

Mar 28, 2020
Venus will meet Pleiades star cluster after eight years on 3 April at 11.30 pm IST

venus

Venus will meet Pleiades star cluster after eight years on 3 April at 11.30 pm IST

Apr 02, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020