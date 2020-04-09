Thursday, April 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientists find another hole in the ozone layer, and this one’s over the Arctic

The ozone hole over the Arctic, less than 1 million sq. km, is much smaller than Antarctica's hole that can reach a size of 20 to 25 million sq. km.


FP TrendingApr 09, 2020 14:50:17 IST

Scientists have observed the opening up of a rare hole in the ozone layer above the Arctic. They attribute it to the unusually low temperatures in the atmosphere above the North Pole.

Scientists from the German Aerospace Center (DLR) found out about this ozone depletion using data from the Copernicus Sentinel–5P satellite.

The Copernicus programme is a collaboration between the European Space Agency, the European Commission, and other stakeholders.

“The ozone hole we observed over the Arctic this year has a maximum extension of less than 1 million sq. km. This is small compared to the Antarctic hole, which can reach a size of around 20 to 25 million sq. km with a normal duration of around three to four months,” said Diego Loyola of the German Aerospace Center.

Scientists find another hole in the ozone layer, and this one’s over the Arctic

The hole in the ozone layer above the Arctic, this year, is bigger than the hole seen in 2011. Image credit: ESA

The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) says that the last time a similar depletion of the ozone layer was observed over the Arctic was in spring 2011.
CAMS reveals that the depletion in 2020 seems to be stronger than the previous one.

The reports assert that while the development of ozone holes over the Antarctic every year during the Austral spring is a common phenomenon, such strong ozone depletion is not normally found in the Northern Hemisphere.

It goes on to state that the Antarctic ozone hole is caused due to human-made chemicals, including chlorine and bromine. These chemicals go into the stratosphere and accumulate inside the strong polar vortex that is formed over the Antarctic every winter.

As per the report, temperatures in this vortex can come down to below –78 degrees Celsius, which can lead to the formation of polar stratospheric clouds (PSCs). These stratospheric clouds play a key role in chemical reactions involving human-made chemicals, leading to ozone depletion once sunlight starts falling in the area.

The Arctic stratosphere is comparatively less isolated than its Antarctic counterpart because of the presence of nearby landmasses and mountain ranges, leading to a disturbance in weather patterns.

That’s why the polar vortex in the Northern Hemisphere is weaker and more perturbed than in the Southern Hemisphere. The temperature in this region also does not plunge so low.

The report, however, says that temperatures in the Arctic stratosphere went low enough for several months at the beginning of this year to allow for the formation of PSCs, which resulted in large ozone losses.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Ozone layer is recovering, thanks to climate change treaty signed over 30 years ago, finds study

Mar 27, 2020
Ozone layer is recovering, thanks to climate change treaty signed over 30 years ago, finds study
Global warming could make cyclones more dangerous, harder to predict, finds study 

cyclones

Global warming could make cyclones more dangerous, harder to predict, finds study 

Mar 31, 2020
Hubble peers deep into the universe, finds 'missing link' evidence of mid-sized black hole

Hubble

Hubble peers deep into the universe, finds 'missing link' evidence of mid-sized black hole

Apr 02, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Madrid air clears up after Spain's curbs on economic activity including road transport to tackle COVID-19 situation

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Madrid air clears up after Spain's curbs on economic activity including road transport to tackle COVID-19 situation

Apr 06, 2020
Scientists find microbial life on deep sea rocks; discovery offers hope of finding life on Mars

NewsTracker

Scientists find microbial life on deep sea rocks; discovery offers hope of finding life on Mars

Apr 03, 2020
India sees improved air quality during coronavirus lockdown, says CPCB; AQI improves to 'good' in 23 cities, 'satisfactory' in 65

NewsTracker

India sees improved air quality during coronavirus lockdown, says CPCB; AQI improves to 'good' in 23 cities, 'satisfactory' in 65

Apr 02, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020