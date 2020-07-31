Friday, July 31, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientists discover that 'competition' between mitochondrial DNA in a cell decides which variant prevails

The study shows that cells can analyze which mtDNA genome would be best suited for the metabolic needs of a specific cell type.


FP TrendingJul 31, 2020 10:22:37 IST

Only one specific kind of mitochondrial DNA usually exists in a cell, based on where in the body the cells are and what the cell does. Now, researchers at the Centro Nacional de Investigadores Cardiovasculares (CNIC) know why. The study has identified the mechanism of 'competition' between different kinds of mitochondrial genomes in the same cell, at the end of which only one kind remains.

According to the National Human Genome Research Institute, mitochondria are membrane-bound cell organelles, commonly called "powerhouses of the cells" since it generates most of the chemical energy needed to power the biochemical reactions in cells. These have their own chromosomes, which are mostly inherited from the mother's DNA.

In the study, scientists found that cells use a process of selection of mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), based on how it affects metabolism in the cell. mtDNA can be influenced, found scientists, by "differences in gene function, the action of drugs, or dietary changes". 

Scientists discover that competition between mitochondrial DNA in a cell decides which variant prevails

Traditionally referred to as the powerhouses of cells, mitochondria play a vital role in the conversion of energy from food into energy for use by the body. Image: Lifespan

"The study establishes that the selection of an mtDNA variant depends on the cell type and not the tissue, as was thought previously," Dr Ana Victoria Lechuga-Vieco, first author on the study, said in a news release. She further explained that the preference of a cell for a specific mtDNA variant depends on the cell's metabolic programming, nuclear genes that have subtle effects on metabolism, and in-cell processes that only allow high-quality mitochondrial DNA. The recent study shows that this mechanism was a process of "functional selection".

The study compiled data and findings collected over 5 years from tests conducted in many labs across Europe. The analyses shows that cells can analyze which mtDNA genome would be best suited for the metabolic needs of a specific cell type. This process of the cell selecting mtDNA can vary from one cell type to another.

The findings of the study was published in the journal Science Advances on 29 July 2020.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

When will COVID-19 pandemic end? For answers, look no further than eradication of smallpox

Jul 23, 2020
When will COVID-19 pandemic end? For answers, look no further than eradication of smallpox
Genes of bull kelp algae help researchers trace history of earthquakes in New Zealand

Earthquake

Genes of bull kelp algae help researchers trace history of earthquakes in New Zealand

Jul 21, 2020
Earth’s shell heated up, expanded, and cracked, creating tectonic plates

tectonic plates

Earth’s shell heated up, expanded, and cracked, creating tectonic plates

Jul 22, 2020
NASA plans to send telescope into the stratosphere on a stadium-sized balloon to study the cosmos

NewsTracker

NASA plans to send telescope into the stratosphere on a stadium-sized balloon to study the cosmos

Jul 27, 2020
Seismic waves used to 'see' chemical reactions underground, may protect water quality: Study

Seismic Waves

Seismic waves used to 'see' chemical reactions underground, may protect water quality: Study

Jul 29, 2020
Chandrayaan-2: One year since launch, first science data on polar water-ice, minerals expected by October 2020

Chandrayaan-2 Data

Chandrayaan-2: One year since launch, first science data on polar water-ice, minerals expected by October 2020

Jul 23, 2020

science

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020
Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Body Odour

Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Jul 29, 2020
Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020
Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Space Radiation

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Jul 27, 2020