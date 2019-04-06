Saturday, April 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientists discover that cats can distinguish between words that humans say

However, there are no evidence cats actually attach meaning to our words, not even their own names.

The Associated PressApr 06, 2019 15:49:09 IST

Hey Kitty! Yes, you. A new study suggests household cats can respond to the sound of their own names.

No surprise to you or most cat owners, right? But Japanese scientists said that they’ve provided the first experimental evidence that cats can distinguish between words that we people say.

So you’re kind of like dogs, whose communication with people has been studied a lot more, and who’ve been shown to recognize hundreds of words if they’re highly trained. Sorry if the comparison offends you, Kitty.

Atsuko Saito of Sophia University in Tokyo says there are no evidence cats actually attach meaning to our words, not even their own names. Instead, they’ve learned that when they hear their names they often get rewards like food or play, or something bad like a trip to the vet. And they hear their names a lot. So the sound of it becomes special, even if they don’t really understand it refers to their identity.

Scientists discover that cats can distinguish between words that humans say

Representational Image.

Saito and colleagues describe the results of their research in the journal Scientific Reports. In four experiments with 16 to 34 animals, each cat heard a recording of its owner’s voice, or another person’s voice, that slowly recited a list of four nouns or other cat’s names, followed by the cat’s own name.

Many cats initially reacted — such as by moving their heads, ears or tails — but gradually lost interest as the words were read. The crucial question was whether they’d respond more to their name.

Sure enough, on average, these cats perked up when they heard their own name.

Kristyn Vitale, who studies cat behavior and the cat-human bond at Oregon State University in Corvallis but didn’t participate in the new work, said the results “make complete sense to me.”

Vitale, who said she has trained cats to respond to verbal commands, agreed that the new results don’t mean that cats assign a sense of self to their names. It’s more like being trained to recognize a sound, she said.

Monique Udell, who also studies animal behavior at Oregon State, said the study shows “cats are paying attention to you, what you say and what you do, and they’re learning from it.”

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review


also see

NewsTracker

US agriculture department discontinues testing on cats after outcry; rights group alleged forced cannibalism, euthanasia

Apr 04, 2019
US agriculture department discontinues testing on cats after outcry; rights group alleged forced cannibalism, euthanasia
Dogs can use their sense of smell to recognise the specific scent of seizures

Dogs

Dogs can use their sense of smell to recognise the specific scent of seizures

Mar 29, 2019
Snap Games: Snapchat's new multiplayer games platform that hides in the chat bar

Snapchat

Snap Games: Snapchat's new multiplayer games platform that hides in the chat bar

Apr 05, 2019
Navneet Education recalls children's book following backlash to story depicting animal abuse

Navneet Education recalls children's book following backlash to story depicting animal abuse

Mar 28, 2019
Time for ‘Project Leopard’ in India? Report on poaching in Uttarakhand points to officials’ connivance, raises alarm

ConnectTheDots

Time for ‘Project Leopard’ in India? Report on poaching in Uttarakhand points to officials’ connivance, raises alarm

Mar 23, 2019
Shaun the Sheep Movie 2: Farmageddon trailer teases a heartwarming, out-of-this-world story of friendship

Hollywood

Shaun the Sheep Movie 2: Farmageddon trailer teases a heartwarming, out-of-this-world story of friendship

Apr 02, 2019

science

Explorer plans to trace flow of plastic along 10 rivers leading to Pacific garbage patch

Plastic Oceans

Explorer plans to trace flow of plastic along 10 rivers leading to Pacific garbage patch

Apr 05, 2019
Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Archeology

Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Apr 05, 2019
Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Space

Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Apr 05, 2019
Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Ant-Vax Movement

Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Apr 04, 2019