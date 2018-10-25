Thursday, October 25, 2018 Back to
The Associated Press 25 October, 2018 11:08 IST

Scientists discover baby octopus floating in Hawaii during coral reef cleanup

The 2 tiny octopuses were found floating on plastic trash that was being cleaned up to study corals.

Hawaii scientists found two tiny baby octopuses floating on plastic trash they were cleaning up as they monitored coral reefs.

Marine ecologist Sallie Beavers of Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park said Wednesday that the octopuses were the size of green peas.

She believes they were likely either day octopus or night octopus, both species commonly found off Hawaii.

They can grow to 12 pounds (5.4 kilograms) as adults, with arm spans of 3 feet (1 meter.)

The baby octopuses found by National Historic Park were the size of green peas. AP

Scientists found them months ago, but the US Interior Department highlighted them this week when it posted a photo of one on social media.

Octopus babies hide under logs and other floating debris until they’re a few months old.

Beavers says one squirted a tiny bit of ink when they released it in the ocean.

