Friday, August 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Agence France-Presse 17 August, 2018 16:04 IST

Scientists detail full genome of wheat containing 1,07,891 genes for first time

The world needs more disease-resistant wheat varieties and breeds that can grow with less water.

In a breakthrough that experts say will help feed the growing global population in the coming decades, scientists on 16 August revealed they have cracked the full genome of wheat for the first time.

Wheat feeds more than a third of the global human population, providing more protein than meat in the human diet and making about one-fifth of calories consumed by people.

But it is harder to grow in hot, dry weather, and these challenging conditions are expected to intensify as the planet warms due to climate change.

Representational Image

Representational Image

Experts say the world needs more disease-resistant varieties and breeds that can grow with less water in a warmer environment.

"This will greatly speed up our efforts on identification of agriculturally important wheat genes, including those that would help to combat major fungal diseases," said Kostya Kanyuka a functional genomics scientist at Rothamsted Research.

"This will also be hugely and immediately beneficial for wheat breeders, accelerating development of new elite varieties."

Mapping a comprehensive wheat genome was an "immense challenge" that took 13 years, because bread wheat contains five times more genes than a human, said the report in the journal Science.

The type of wheat detailed by 200 scientists from 20 countries is Chinese Spring (Triticum aestivum) a variety of bread wheat which is the world's most widely cultivated crop, said the study led by the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium (IWGSC).

"Wheat productivity needs to increase by 1.6 percent a year to meet the demands of a projected world population of 9.6 billion by 2050," said the report.

The wheat genome contains 107,891 genes, and its complex genome contains 16 billion base pairs, which are the building blocks of DNA.

Humans, by contrast, have about 20,000 genes and three billion base pairs.

tags


3 amazing art apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

also see

Wildfires

As wildfires continue to wreak havoc, here's how climate change aids the blazes

Aug 09, 2018

Climate & Ecology

Dirt and carbon trapped in warming soil are spurring climate change on: Study

Aug 03, 2018

Climate change

Dealing with climate change: Seven ways the planet could tip into 'Hothouse Earth'

Aug 07, 2018

Genetics

'Domestication' can be traced back to an animal's genes, a 60-year study reveals

Aug 08, 2018

Environment

'Saplings cannot replace trees': Delhi’s citizens struggle to save the city's lungs

Aug 07, 2018

didyouknow

Forest fires in India grew by 1.5 times in 6 years; dry spells due to increased warming may cause more incidents, say experts

Aug 13, 2018

science

Wheat Genome

Scientists detail full genome of wheat containing 1,07,891 genes for first time

Aug 17, 2018

Risk Management

New tool developed to predict landslides, building collapses 2 weeks in advance

Aug 17, 2018

Archeology

World's oldest cheese and deadly disease found under 3000-year-old tomb rubble

Aug 17, 2018

Pollution Control

Study finds 'Odd-Even Scheme' ineffective in curbing Delhi's air pollution

Aug 17, 2018