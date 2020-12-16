Wednesday, December 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientists create plant-based sensor to monitor the levels of arsenic in the ground

This can be used for environmental monitoring and for food safety since arsenic is a common contaminant for agricultural products as rice, vegetables and tea leaves.


FP TrendingDec 16, 2020 11:51:39 IST

Scientists from MIT have now developed a plant nano bionic optical sensor that will enable them to detect and monitor toxic heavy metal arsenic in real-time. According to a release by MIT, scientists from the Disruptive and Sustainable Technologies for Agricultural Precision (DiSTAP) research group at the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) engineered the novel type of plant nano bionic optical sensor. Researchers say the development provides significant advantages over conventional methods that are used to measure arsenic in the environment.

Scientists create plant-based sensor to monitor the levels of arsenic in the ground

A novel type of plant nanobionic optical sensor can detect and monitor, in real-time, levels of arsenic in the underground environment. Image credits: Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology; Christine Daniloff, MIT

According to them, it will be important towards environmental monitoring and agricultural applications for food safety since arsenic is a common contaminant for agricultural products as rice, vegetables and tea leaves.

Speaking about the discovery, lead author of the study, Tedrick Thomas Salim Lew said that the plant-based nanosensor is notable for the significant advantages it confers over conventional methods of arsenic levels in the below-ground environment and requires less time, equipment and manpower. According to Lew, they think that innovation will see wide use in the agriculture industry and beyond.

As per researchers, once the optical nanosensor detects arsenic, it changes its fluorescence intensity and provides a non-destructive way to monitor the arsenic's internal dynamics taken up by plants from the soil. Embedded within the plant tissues, the optical nanosensors enable plants to convert to self-powered detectors of arsenic from their natural environment.

According to co-author and principal investigator Professor Michael Strano, it is a hugely exciting development since this is the first time a nano bionic sensor that can detect arsenic has been developed. According to him, it will help plant scientists in organisations such as TLL to produce crops that resist uptake of toxic elements.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Arsenic in drinking water damages lungs

Dec 06, 2012
Arsenic in drinking water damages lungs
Drinking arsenic water can affect the heart and cause cardiovascular diseases, who knew?

Arsenic Water

Drinking arsenic water can affect the heart and cause cardiovascular diseases, who knew?

May 07, 2019
Want to Test Your Eyesight With Your Mobile Phones?

Want to Test Your Eyesight With Your Mobile Phones?

Jun 30, 2010
Quadrillion tons of diamond is buried 145 to 240 kilometers below earth's surface

Earth

Quadrillion tons of diamond is buried 145 to 240 kilometers below earth's surface

Jul 19, 2018
Creating from Scratch

Creating from Scratch

May 22, 2007
Cases of arsenic-related diseases fall in West Bengal villages after low cost purified drinking water is made available by NGO

NewsTracker

Cases of arsenic-related diseases fall in West Bengal villages after low cost purified drinking water is made available by NGO

Jun 30, 2018

science

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020
SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Spaceflight

SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Dec 10, 2020