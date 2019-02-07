Thursday, February 07, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientists create molecular 'baits' for trapping virus' known to infect humans

During the Zika virus outbreak of 2015-16, public health officials scrambled to contain the epidemic.

Press Trust of India Feb 07, 2019 11:27:49 IST

Scientists have created molecular "baits" that can trap any virus known to infect humans, a tool that can be used to efficiently conduct global disease surveillance and cost-effectively control outbreaks.

Representational image.

Representational image.

During the Zika virus outbreak of 2015-16, public health officials scrambled to contain the epidemic. The problem was, there just are not many Zika virus particles in the blood of a sick patient. Looking for it in clinical samples can be like fishing for a minnow in an ocean.

Scientists at Broad Institute in the US have developed a computational method called Compact Aggregation of Targets for Comprehensive Hybridization (CATCH) to overcome this hurdle.

The method can be used to design molecular "baits" for any virus known to infect humans and all their known strains, including those that are present in low abundance in clinical samples, such as Zika.

The approach can help small sequencing centres around the globe conduct disease surveillance more efficiently and cost-effectively, which can provide crucial information for controlling outbreaks.

"As genomic sequencing becomes a critical part of disease surveillance, tools like CATCH will help us and others detect outbreaks earlier and generate more data on pathogens that can be shared with the wider scientific and medical research communities," said Christian Matranga, a co-senior author of the study who has joined a local biotech startup.

CATCH allows users to design custom sets of probes to capture genetic material of any combination of microbial species, including viruses or even all forms of all viruses known to infect humans.

Users can easily input genomes from all forms of all human viruses that have been uploaded to the US National Center for Biotechnology Information's GenBank sequence database.

The programme determines the best set of probes based on what the user wants to recover, whether that's all viruses or only a subset.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

also see

Zika

Indian researchers find antimalarial drug that may be repurposed to treat Zika

Feb 05, 2019

NewsTracker

UPSC declares Combined Geo-Scientist & Geologist Exam 2018 results, check selection list at upsc.gov.in

Feb 01, 2019

NewsTracker

'Happy my work is finally recognised': Ex-ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan on being awarded Padma Bhushan

Jan 26, 2019

NewsTracker

Six Indian sailors killed on fuel ships which caught fire in Kerch Strait; operations on to rescue 6 missing workers

Jan 24, 2019

Padma Bhushan

Here's what makes ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan's Padma Bhushan win extra special

Jan 30, 2019

Health

Cancer agency slams 'unfounded rumours' about HPV vaccine, declares it safe

Feb 04, 2019

science

Bee's got Skills

Honey bees can solve math equations better than many humans can, study finds

Feb 07, 2019

Marine Habitats

Researchers voyage into Indian Ocean to find new species in unexplored depths

Feb 07, 2019

Magnetism

Magnet hitting trampoline covered with iron filings shows invisible field lines

Feb 06, 2019

Conservation

New Zealand's rare Hihi birds to be protected using eavesdropping technology

Feb 06, 2019