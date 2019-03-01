Friday, March 01, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientists create an artificial brain that stores memories in silver, lives forever

The synthetic brain has similar characteristics to a real one in functional MRI & EEG scans.

tech2 News Staff Mar 01, 2019 13:23:33 IST

An entirely artificial brain is something researchers have been working on a long time. Researchers at UCLA have just taken a leap forward, putting together a synthetic brain with assembly and circuits that grow.

The team of chemical engineers has also managed to give the circuitry in the 'synthetic brain' identical structure, compartments and electrical activity to a real brain, according to a report in ZDNet.

The project is being led by UCLA chemical engineer, who's got a synthetic brain on his mind since 2012.

"I want to create a synthetic brain," Gimzewski wrote at the time. "I want to create a machine that thinks, a machine that possesses physical intelligence… Such a system does not exist and promises to cause a revolution one might call the post-human revolution."

A synthetic brain that works and grows like the real deal.

A synthetic brain that works and grows like the real deal.

Through their research, Gimzewski and his team found that a grid of tightly-packed copper rods did something special when treated with silver nitrate: they grew nanowires. The nanowires grow out of the post in seemingly-random directions, giving an appearance of branching, much like interconnected neurons found in a brain.

On running electricity through the nanowires, the nanowires seem to organise information on their own — again, a pretty brain-like thing to do.

"When they’re all combined, they start to talk to each other...the whole circuitry comes alive, in a sense, with every part interacting with every other part," Gimzewski said. "And there are pathways in which we can establish stronger neuromorphic connections."

Representational image.

Representational image.

As enthusiastic as he is about the potential of it all, Gimzewski also urges a generous helping of caution.

"It’s dangerous to directly correlate things like, ‘This is a brain!'" Gimzewski told ZDNet. "It’s exhibiting electrical characteristics which are very similar to a functional MRI of brains, similar to the electric characteristics of neuronal cultures, and also EEG patterns."

And the reason that's both dangerous and interest to the team is because it opens up a huge question — one that a lot of people spend their lives trying to figure out: What makes people different from other creatures, and from each other?

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019
Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look | MWC 2019

Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10,and S10 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10,and S10 Plus First Look | MWC 2019
How to choose the Perfect Gun in PUBG | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep. 3

How to choose the Perfect Gun in PUBG | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep. 3
Huawei, Nokia, Xiaomi show the future of smartphones at MWC 2019

Huawei, Nokia, Xiaomi show the future of smartphones at MWC 2019
Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Packaging

From the same species that built airplanes comes the deathtrap that is 'packaging'

Feb 19, 2019

Stem Cells

Japan's first trial of stem cell treatment for spinal cord injury gets green light

Feb 18, 2019

Genetic Immunity

CRISPR gene editing could soon make us immune to influenza, HIV infection

Feb 18, 2019

Vitamin D

Vitamin D levels now measureable from strands of human hair instead of blood

Feb 25, 2019

Dinosaurs

Did dinosaurs die off because of asteroids or volcanoes? It's complicated

Feb 22, 2019

Health Care

Life Science startups in India are plagued with funding challenges, new report finds

Feb 26, 2019

science

Artificial Brain

Scientists create an artificial brain that stores memories in silver, lives forever

Mar 01, 2019

Super Vision

Super vision isn't sci-fi anymore — it's powered for 10 weeks by a single injection

Mar 01, 2019

Measles Epidemic

UN warns that 'complacency' is causing rapid rise in measles cases worldwide

Mar 01, 2019

Human Ancestry

We've pictured Neanderthals wrong — they walked upright just like we Sapiens do

Feb 28, 2019