Sunday, November 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Press Trust of India 11 November, 2018 16:52 IST

Scientists create a soundtrack of a Mars sunrise using data sonification techniques

Scientists have created the soundtrack of the Mars sunrise captured by NASA's Opportunity rover.

Scientists have created the soundtrack of the 5,000th Mars sunrise captured by NASA's robotic rover, Opportunity, using data sonification techniques to create a two-minute piece of music.

Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University and University of Exeter in the UK created the piece of music by scanning a picture from left to right, pixel by pixel, and looking at brightness and colour information and combining them with terrain elevation.

They used algorithms to assign each element a specific pitch and melody.

Another stunning global shot of Mars captured by Mangalyaan. Image courtesy: ISRO

Another stunning global shot of Mars captured by Mangalyaan. Image courtesy: ISRO

The quiet, slow harmonies are a consequence of the dark background and the brighter, higher pitched sounds towards the middle of the piece are created by the sonification of the bright sun disk.

The piece, entitled Mars Soundscapes, will be presented at the Supercomputing SC18 Conference in Dallas, US, on 13 November.

Researchers will use both conventional speakers and vibrational transducers so the audience could feel the vibrations with their hands, thus enjoying a first-person experience of a sunrise on Mars.

Opportunity is a robotic rover that has been providing photographic data on Mars for NASA since 2004. Earlier this year, it ceased communications following a dust storm.

Scientists hope that it may resume its function later this year.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

Mars Mission

NASA's 'supersonic parachute' for the Mars 2020 mission sets world record

Oct 30, 2018

NASA

NASA creates world record with 'supersonic parachute' designed for Mars 2020

Oct 30, 2018

Curiosity Rover

NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars is finally mobile again after September slowdown

Nov 08, 2018

NASA podcast

NASA launches eight-episode podcast following the InSight lander's journey to Mars

Oct 31, 2018

Mars Lander

InSight mission's landing sight on Mars is unremarkable, plain as vanilla: NASA

Nov 06, 2018

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe breaks record to become closest man-made object to the Sun

Oct 30, 2018

science

Climate change

Amazon rainforest is losing its diversity of tree species due to climate change: Study

Nov 09, 2018

Beacon for Aliens

Lasers could be fashioned into beacons to attract space-faring aliens: Study

Nov 09, 2018

Rocket science

ISRO's space tech startup park in Kerala to be up and running by June 2019

Nov 09, 2018

Agriculture

Why farmers are still burning stubble despite fines, government assistance

Nov 09, 2018