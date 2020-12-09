Wednesday, December 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientists at IISc are developing a Covid-19 test based on Raman spectroscopy, artificial intelligence

Using AI and deep learning, the Covid-19 detection process will be automated, rapid and won't require any extraction procedure.


Press Trust of IndiaDec 09, 2020 18:00:50 IST

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, are working on rapid identification of Covid-19 biomarkers in blood plasma using Raman spectroscopy and artificial intelligence. Raman Spectroscopy is a non-destructive chemical analysis technique which provides detailed information about chemical structure, phase and polymorphy, crystallinity and molecular interactions. It is based upon the interaction of light with the chemical bonds within a material. According to the team, using artificial intelligence and deep learning, the Covid-19 detection process will be automated and rapid and there will be no requirement of any extraction procedure.

"It is of critical importance to develop new technologies that can rapidly detect Covid-19 and perform mass testing, and at the same are cost-effective. In this regard, Raman spectroscopy holds significant promise," according to Dipankar Nandi, Professor at IISc Bangalore and principal investigator of the project.

"Traditionally a chemist's tool, Raman spectroscopy has found numerous applications in biomedicine, especially in disease diagnosis. This method probes bond vibrations and is very sensitive to the structural changes, giving a molecular fingerprint of the sample. Every disease is associated with a change in biochemistry which can either be a cause for disease manifestation or may be a consequence of the disease itself," he added.

The research is being conducted in collaboration with AIIMS, Bhopal, which will be providing patient samples and healthy controls.

"Our proposal is directed at identifying COVID-19 biomarkers in the blood plasma of infected patients. No extraction procedure or reagents are required. The only requirement is a spectrometer and the patient samples. Using artificial intelligence and deep learning, the detection process will be automated and rapid. Spectra collected from infected COVID-19 patients and healthy controls will be used for training and building robust classification models," according to Nandi.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96.44 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 91 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.37 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The COVID-19 active caseload plunged to almost 4 lakh after 138 days. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 96,44,222 with 36,011 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll crossed to 1.40 lakh with 482 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Covid-19 Testing

Smartphone-based Covid-19 test uses CRISPR technology, returns results in under 30 mins

Dec 09, 2020
Smartphone-based Covid-19 test uses CRISPR technology, returns results in under 30 mins
Moderna files for emergency use authorisation of COVID-19 vaccine; Rajasthan announces lockdown in containment zones

NewsTracker

Moderna files for emergency use authorisation of COVID-19 vaccine; Rajasthan announces lockdown in containment zones

Nov 30, 2020
Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

COVID-19 rapid test

Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

Dec 02, 2020
Covaxin Phase 3 trial starts in Kolkata; TMC's Firhad Hakim may get first shot

NewsTracker

Covaxin Phase 3 trial starts in Kolkata; TMC's Firhad Hakim may get first shot

Dec 02, 2020
US to distribute 6.4 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in first tranche by year-end

NewsTracker

US to distribute 6.4 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in first tranche by year-end

Nov 25, 2020
New Zealand vs West Indies: Visitors clear third and final COVID-19 test, travel to Auckland for first T20I

New Zealand vs West Indies 2020

New Zealand vs West Indies: Visitors clear third and final COVID-19 test, travel to Auckland for first T20I

Nov 25, 2020

science

Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Marine Ecology

Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Dec 09, 2020
Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Covid-19 Immunity

Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Dec 09, 2020
Organochlorine substances like DDT thought to have triggered mysterious death, mass infection in Andhra Pradesh

Mystery Disease

Organochlorine substances like DDT thought to have triggered mysterious death, mass infection in Andhra Pradesh

Dec 09, 2020
Chinese firm Sinovac to boost production capacity to 600 mn doses for Covid-19 efforts

Covid-19 vaccines

Chinese firm Sinovac to boost production capacity to 600 mn doses for Covid-19 efforts

Dec 08, 2020