Thursday, September 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Agence France-Presse 27 September, 2018 21:37 IST

Scientists' apocalyptic warnings are scaring visitors out of Great Barrier Reef

Every year, more than two million snorkel-wielding tourists head to the Great Barrier Reef.

A row is raging over Australia's warming-damaged Great Barrier Reef, with firms worried that scientists' apocalyptic warnings are scaring visitors out of the water.

Every year, more than two million snorkel-wielding tourists head to Australia's famed coral ecosystem, generating revenues of $4.3 billion and supporting 64,000 local jobs.

Every year, more than two million snorkel-wielding tourists head to Australia's famed coral ecosystem. Image: AFP

Every year, more than two million snorkel-wielding tourists head to Australia's famed coral ecosystem. Image: AFP

But damage done by higher temperatures, which turn patches of the reef ashen white, has threatened to put a break on the number of tourists willing to wrestle their way into a wetsuit.

There was surprise then, when the Reef and Rainforest Research Centre recently published a markedly more optimistic report, heralding "significant signs of recovery" at major dive sites around Cairns and prompting a flurry of upbeat news coverage.

If the report's findings seemed out of kilter with other studies about the reef, that was by design

It was part of an effort to show that not all of the Great Barrier Reef is an aquatic wasteland, according to Col McKenzie of tourism industry lobby group AMPTO, which helped carry out the research.

"Overall, are we seeing a drop in visitation because of the negative press, absolutely we are, there's no doubt about that," McKenzie told AFP.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

also see

InMyOpinion

Decoding Goa economy: What is ailing the costal state amidst developing political crisis?

Sep 21, 2018

Sivasagar: Exploring the former capital of Assam's Ahom dynasty, now a bustling tourist town

Sep 17, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Space Tourism

Fly me to the Moon: A roundup of what everyone in space-tourism business is up to

Sep 15, 2018

SportsTracker

Countering Yasir Shah will be number one priority for Australia in upcoming Test series against Pakistan, says Peter Siddle

Sep 25, 2018

NewsTracker

BJP dares Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to declare support for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Sep 17, 2018

science

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018

ISRO's Mangalyaan

ISRO's Mangalyaan returns stunning images to commemorate four years orbiting Mars

Sep 26, 2018