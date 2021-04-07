Wednesday, April 07, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Scientist develop tech that communicates with crops, finds out when they get sick

The tech is still new, but it could be used to build "plant-based robots" that handle fragile objects when rigid, robotic arms can't.


Agence France-PresseApr 07, 2021 10:16:14 IST

Remote-controlled Venus flytrap "robo-plants" and crops that tell farmers when they are hit by disease could become reality after scientists developed a high-tech system for communicating with vegetation. Researchers in Singapore linked up plants to electrodes capable of monitoring the weak electrical pulses naturally emitted by the greenery. The scientists used the technology to trigger a Venus flytrap to snap its jaws shut at the push of a button on a smartphone app. They then attached one of its jaws to a robotic arm and got the contraption to pick up a piece of wire half a millimetre thick, and catch a small falling object.

Scientist develop tech that communicates with crops, finds out when they get sick

Researchers believe such technology could be particularly useful as crops face increasing threats from climate change. Representational Image.

The technology is in its early stages, but researchers believe it could eventually be used to build advanced "plant-based robots" that can pick up a host of fragile objects which are too delicate for rigid, robotic arms.

"These kinds of nature robots can be interfaced with other artificial robots (to make) hybrid systems," Chen Xiaodong, the lead author of a study on the research at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), told AFP.

There are still challenges to be overcome. Scientists can stimulate the flytrap's jaws to slam shut but can't yet reopen them — a process that takes 10 or more hours to happen naturally.

Crop defence

The system can also pick up signals emitted by plants, raising the possibility that farmers will be able to detect problems with their crops at an early stage.

"By monitoring the plants' electrical signals, we may be able to detect possible distress signals and abnormalities," said Chen. "Farmers may find out when a disease is in progress, even before full-blown symptoms appear on the crops."

Researchers believe such technology could be particularly useful as crops face increasing threats from climate change.

Scientists have long known that plants emit very weak electrical signals but their uneven and waxy surfaces makes it difficult to effectively mount sensors.

The NTU researchers developed film-like, soft electrodes that fit tightly to the plant's surface and can detect signals more accurately.

They are attached using a "thermogel", which is liquid at low temperatures but turns into a gel at room temperature. They are the latest to conduct research communicating with plants.

In 2016, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology team turned spinach leaves into sensors that can send an email alert to scientists when they detect explosive materials in groundwater.

The team embedded carbon nanotubes that emit a signal when plant roots detect nitroaromatics — compounds often found in explosives. The signal is then read by an infrared camera that sends out a message to the scientists.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Robot

Robot who sold art for $688,888, in the form of an NFT, now eyes stint in music

Apr 05, 2021
Robot who sold art for $688,888, in the form of an NFT, now eyes stint in music
Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell tapped to write DC movie Zatanna

Buzz Patrol

Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell tapped to write DC movie Zatanna

Mar 23, 2021
Microplastics in treatment plants becomes hubs for antibiotic-resistant bacteria: Study

microplastics

Microplastics in treatment plants becomes hubs for antibiotic-resistant bacteria: Study

Mar 29, 2021
Netflix to achieve net-zero emissions by 2022 end; introduces Net Zero plus Nature plan

Netflix

Netflix to achieve net-zero emissions by 2022 end; introduces Net Zero plus Nature plan

Mar 31, 2021
Basalt rock that formed 50 million years ago discovered in Pacific Ocean’s Ring of Fire

basalt rock

Basalt rock that formed 50 million years ago discovered in Pacific Ocean’s Ring of Fire

Mar 26, 2021
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies debuts at Rs 1,990 per share at a premium of 80.74%

NewsTracker

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies debuts at Rs 1,990 per share at a premium of 80.74%

Mar 30, 2021

science

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021