The Associated Press 29 October, 2018 09:29 IST

Science lab partners with artist to improve understanding about marine viruses

The artist described the viruses as some of the weirdest, wildest organisms on the planet.

A marine science lab in Maine is collaborating with an artist to help improve understanding of Antarctic marine viruses through art.

Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences says it’s pairing with Justin Levesque of Portland, Maine, on the project.

Levesque will be working with research scientists Joaquin Martinez Martinez and Silvia Cretoiu, who study marine viruses, on the project.

Scientist & artist looking at a collection of samples in a rack. AP

Scientist & artist looking at a collection of samples in a rack. AP

The lab says Levesque will spend time at the lab over the next six weeks learning about ocean science.

He’ll be focusing on research that examines viruses in Antarctic lakes that formed thousands of years ago.

The lab says the project will end in an art exhibit for public display in the summer of 2019.

Martinez Martinez calls the marine viruses “some of the weirdest, wildest organisms on the planet.”

