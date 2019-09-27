Friday, September 27, 2019Back to
School Strike for Climate today: When, where and how to join this Friday's strike for climate action

The protests on 27 September aim at inaction in addressing the ongoing climate crisis.


tech2 News StaffSep 27, 2019 14:39:03 IST

On 27 September, hundreds of citizens, students, activists and employees around the world will gather near local landmarks and government buildings with one demand: urgent climate action. This will the first Fridays for Future 'School Strike for the Climate' after the Global Climate Strike on 20 September. Millions of people took to the streets to pressure global leaders to respond to climate change on a war footing.

The protest on 27 September is led by a people's movement called Fridays For Future, inspired by Greta Thunberg, for children everywhere. It aims to call due attention to the ongoing climate crisis and to inaction in addressing it with the urgency it deserves.

What are the demands?

Greta Thunberg is a 16-year-old climate activist that founded Fridays For Future. From her first (and solo) climate strike outside the Swedish Parliament in 2018, she has had one consistent demand underpinning her climate activism: that governments, politicians and the powers that be "listen to the science and act accordingly."

Recently, while speaking to the US Congress, she reiterated her demand when she said, “I don’t want you to listen to me, I want you to listen to the scientists. I want you to unite behind the science and I want you to take real action.”

The Friday strike also comes on the heels of some big international events — the UN Climate Summit in New York on 23 September, and the IPCC Oceans and Cryosphere Report, which was released on 25 September.

Thunberg was invited to address the UN summit, where the 16-year-old gave an emotional, rousing speech in which she communicated the anger of youth who will have to live with the consequences of climate change if action is not taken.

“I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you,” she said. “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

When and where is the strike?

The strike is taking place on Friday, 27 September and will mark the beginning of the last day of Climate Action Week.

Here's where you can find the strike closest to you:

Friday's strike is one of several dozen such strikes around the world inspired by Greta Thunberg, a teen climate warrior who became the world’s leading voice in climate activism in a span of one year.

Also read: How Greta Thunberg mobilised millions to act on climate emergency in just a year

Thunberg began skipping school on Fridays in protest, settling outside her country’s Parliament, demanding immediate action in response to the climate crisis. She inadvertently started a movement when local and then global media took notice. Today, Thunberg is at the helm of the biggest international youth movement in the 21st century, which now has a global stage.

