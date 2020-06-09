Tuesday, June 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Saturn's moon Titan is drifting away from the planet faster than scientists had estimated

Researchers believe that the moon Titan had formed much closer to Saturn and has migrated outward to its current position.


FP TrendingJun 09, 2020 15:55:15 IST

New research by NASA and the Italian Space Agency has revealed that Saturn's moon Titan is drifting away faster from the celestial body than previously thought.

According to NASA, while this is a common phenomenon, the researchers have found that Titan is drifting faster than previously thought.

Even our Moon floats away from Earth a tiny bit each year. According to NASA, like a moon orbits, its gravity pulls on the planet, "causing a temporary bulge in the planet as it passes."

Saturns moon Titan is drifting away from the planet faster than scientists had estimated

Saturn and its moon Titan that is now drifitng away from the planet

"Over time, the energy created by the bulging and subsiding transfers from the planet to the moon, nudging it farther and farther out. Our Moon drifts 1.5 inches (3.8 centimetres) from Earth each year," reported NASA.

Using data from NASA's Cassini spacecraft, researchers found Titan drifting a hundred times faster than previously understood — about 4 inches (11 centimetres) per year.

As per a report which cited the results of the study, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, the research gave scientists a better understanding of the history of Saturn.

The research suggests Titan formed much closer to Saturn and has migrated outward to its current position.

Scientists were never sure as to when Saturn's rings and moons formed, but the discovery suggests that it was perhaps far more recent than earlier thought.

The report quoted NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory researcher Valéry Lainey as saying, “This result brings an important new piece of the puzzle for the highly debated question of the age of the Saturn system and how its moons formed."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NASA-SpaceX mission

Russian space agency applauds NASA-SpaceX launch, calls Trump's reaction 'hysteria'

Jun 01, 2020
Russian space agency applauds NASA-SpaceX launch, calls Trump's reaction 'hysteria'
NASA astronauts reach ISS, SpaceX's Elon Musk says its the 'first step on a journey toward a civilization on Mars'

NASA SpaceX mission

NASA astronauts reach ISS, SpaceX's Elon Musk says its the 'first step on a journey toward a civilization on Mars'

Jun 01, 2020
Arthur Conan Doyle's detective will detect sand-grain-sized clues in Martian rocks onboard NASA's Perseverance rover

Perseverance rover

Arthur Conan Doyle's detective will detect sand-grain-sized clues in Martian rocks onboard NASA's Perseverance rover

May 29, 2020
Elon Musk's SpaceX raises USD 346 million in funding ahead of its debut astronaut mission

Newstracker

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises USD 346 million in funding ahead of its debut astronaut mission

May 27, 2020
Govt's unlock Phase 1.0 enthuses markets: Sensex soars 879 points, Nifty jumps to 9,800-level; Bajaj Finance top gainer at around 11%

NewsTracker

Govt's unlock Phase 1.0 enthuses markets: Sensex soars 879 points, Nifty jumps to 9,800-level; Bajaj Finance top gainer at around 11%

Jun 01, 2020
NASA astronauts launched to the ISS, by SpaceX on Sunday, 31 May, 12.52 am IST will stay longer than originally planned

SpaceX

NASA astronauts launched to the ISS, by SpaceX on Sunday, 31 May, 12.52 am IST will stay longer than originally planned

May 27, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020