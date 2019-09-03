Tuesday, September 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Satellites capture swirling vortex of lightning storms around Hurricane Dorian

While it looks mesmerizing, lightning usually increases just before storms intensify... and that's not good.


tech2 News StaffSep 03, 2019 15:35:23 IST

As Hurricane Dorian continues on its current (and highly destructive) path, it appears to have also unleashed a lightning storm. Starting August, several satellites were pointed to the hurricane's path to track its progression. Meteorologist Dakota Smith looped together multiple images from the end of August, compiling a spectacular show of flashing lights in and around the eye of swirling, Category 5-hurricane Dorian.

"I created the loop mainly to visualise how incredible hurricanes are," Smith, who works at the US National Center for Atmospheric Research, told ScienceAlert. "The new satellite imagery we can get our hands on is incredible."

The storm's violent light-show is apparent in Smith's videos, indicating that further trouble could be brewing. Several flashes can be seen going off near the inner core of Hurricane Dorian. This suggests the worst is yet to come, according to the ScienceAlert report. While it isn't usual or rare to spot flashes of lightning inside a tropical cyclone, they tend to strike infrequently and away from the hurricane's centre.

Experts think the flashes of lightning in and around Dorian's eye are an ominous sign because past observations have revealed that lightning is produced in a hurricane's centre when a hurricane grows at a rapid rate. Recent research has supported this finding, concluding that lightning increases right before storms intensify. Lightning flashes are thought to be useful in hurricane forecasting.

Satellites capture swirling vortex of lightning storms around Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian satellite view. Image: NOAA

"Generally there's not a lot of lightning in the hurricane eyewall region," atmospheric scientist Richard Blakeslee explains on NASA's website. "So when people detect a lot of lightning in a hurricane, they perk up — they say, okay, something's happening."

Hurricane Dorian, which slowed from a Category 5 to a still powerful Category 4 storm, continues to pound the Bahamas with incredibly strong winds and rainfall. As of 3 September, the storm is battering the island nation and is predicted to continue on to Florida and the Carolinas later this week. The storm, now classified as a Category 4 'major' hurricane, is powerful enough to rip off roofs from houses and uproot trees with its ~233 kph winds.

Dorian is estimated to be the second-most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

NewsTracker

Hurricane Dorian evolves into Category 5 storm, to hit Abaco Island in Bahamas, say US weather forecasters

Sep 01, 2019
Hurricane Dorian evolves into Category 5 storm, to hit Abaco Island in Bahamas, say US weather forecasters
Hurricane Dorian weakens to Category 3 storm, stalled over Bahamas, but still dangerous, says Miami-based NHC

NewsTracker

Hurricane Dorian weakens to Category 3 storm, stalled over Bahamas, but still dangerous, says Miami-based NHC

Sep 03, 2019
Category 4 Hurricane Dorian triggers floods in Bahamas, at least 5 presumed dead; PM calls devastation 'unprecedented and extensive'

NewsTracker

Category 4 Hurricane Dorian triggers floods in Bahamas, at least 5 presumed dead; PM calls devastation 'unprecedented and extensive'

Sep 03, 2019
Amid uncertainty over Hurricane Dorian making landfall in Florida, locals along the coast prepare for worst

NewsTracker

Amid uncertainty over Hurricane Dorian making landfall in Florida, locals along the coast prepare for worst

Sep 02, 2019
Hurricane Dorian strikes Bahamas with 295 kph winds; Florida, Carolinas keep a wary eye on dangerous Category 5 storm

NewsTracker

Hurricane Dorian strikes Bahamas with 295 kph winds; Florida, Carolinas keep a wary eye on dangerous Category 5 storm

Sep 02, 2019
Hurricane Dorian to strengthen over weekend, make landfall on 2 September; Georgia, Florida declare emergency

NewsTracker

Hurricane Dorian to strengthen over weekend, make landfall on 2 September; Georgia, Florida declare emergency

Aug 30, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019