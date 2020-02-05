Wednesday, February 05, 2020Back to

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Satellite spree: ISRO aims to test low-cost rockets this year, bag 50 PSLV missions in next 5 years

The first low-cost satellite launch from the space agency is expected to take place in the next four months.


Press Trust of IndiaFeb 05, 2020 17:52:13 IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation is readying low-cost satellite launch vehicles costing about Rs 30-35 crore each, which can put into orbit satellites weighing 500 kg.

The first such launch from the country is expected to take place in the next four months.

This capability will give ISRO a big commercial boost as it will be able to cater to micro, mini and medium segments of the market, Haridas T V, Deputy Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre said, taking part in the panel discussions at 'EDGE 2020, The Space Conclave', here on Friday.

"The biggest advantage is that ISRO now can manufacture these vehicles in a turnaround time of just three weeks," he said.

Satellite spree: ISRO aims to test low-cost rockets this year, bag 50 PSLV missions in next 5 years

The PSLV-C46 rocket lifting off from Sriharikota with RISAT-2B. Image: ISRO

ISRO has earmarked $1,600 million for launch vehicles, of which $870 million will be for PSLV and the remaining for Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, he revealed.

ISRO has planned some 50 Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle launches in the next five years, a press release quoting Haridas said.

The Government Owned Contractor Operated (GOCO) model is picking up very well in space and defence sectors.

"We want to leverage it to the maximum in the coming days," he added.

Earlier, in his keynote address at the session, titled 'Navigating Space Industry Through Innovation, Agility and Collaboration,' Dr Rabin Giles, Director Innovation, CNES Connect said there is tremendous scope for cooperation between France and India in the development of space technology.

"India and France can work to set up a model for the Moon programme," he said.

Elaborating on the cornerstones for a space deal, Dr Giles said partnerships are the solution.

Next, comes science, which is the DNA and thirdly, the connect needed to the downstream sector.

Dr Giles said the space industry is a sector where 'patience and dream' play a big part.

"Innovation needs trust and failure is an option" is the dictum that he follows when he works with start-ups, said he said adding the key factor was trust.

Dr Daniel Baker, Director of Americas LASP Programme, stressed the need for students from Universities to take part in space research programmes.

In this context, he lauded the new Space Park, which will be a launch-pad for exploration.

The seeds of success will be in replicating the success of the LASP here, he said.

Collaboration, Innovation and Agility are the key to a successful space programme, said Raqib Islam, UK Space Agency.

Taking collaboration forward, the UK Space Trade Mission had visited India last week to explore areas of cooperation, he said.

P S R Sastry, Director DSP, Defence Research and Development Organisation said DRDO was trying to make cost-effective technologies work for them.

Later, in a session titled 'Enablers of Space Industry Challenges and Insights into Space Regulations and Policies,' Dr Ranjan Kaul, Partner, Dua Associates, Shri Abhishek Malhotra, MD, TMT Law Practice and Shri Nitin Pai, Co-Founder, Takshashila Institution, concurred on the need to encourage the private sector to play a potent role in the country's space sector and the need for enacting legislation for the same. Space is an engine of growth. The liberalisation of space is needed in the national interests, they said, adding that the private sector should be allowed in all the sectors of the space industry.

"Treat private and government players on a level playing field," they added.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Satellites

ISRO to replace 10 or more communications satellites in India's ageing fleet in years to come: Report

Jan 29, 2020
ISRO to replace 10 or more communications satellites in India's ageing fleet in years to come: Report
Chandrayaan 3: ISRO starts work on second lander mission to the moon, launch planned in early 2021

Moon Missions

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO starts work on second lander mission to the moon, launch planned in early 2021

Jan 27, 2020
PBL 2020: B Sai Praneeth beats Mumbai Rockets' Parupalli Kashyap to keep Bengaluru Raptors in semi-finals contention

SportsTracker

PBL 2020: B Sai Praneeth beats Mumbai Rockets' Parupalli Kashyap to keep Bengaluru Raptors in semi-finals contention

Feb 05, 2020
PBL 2020: 18-year-old Priyanshu Rajawat displays unique deceptive strokeplay in win against Lee Dong Keun

SportsTracker

PBL 2020: 18-year-old Priyanshu Rajawat displays unique deceptive strokeplay in win against Lee Dong Keun

Feb 03, 2020
Gaganyaan will prove to be a historic feat for India's scitech and a milestone for New India: PM Modi

Gaganyaan

Gaganyaan will prove to be a historic feat for India's scitech and a milestone for New India: PM Modi

Jan 27, 2020
France to train Indian Air Force doctors, prepare them as flight surgeons for Gaganyaan

Ganganyaan

France to train Indian Air Force doctors, prepare them as flight surgeons for Gaganyaan

Jan 22, 2020

science

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020
Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020