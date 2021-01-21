Thursday, January 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Satellite images to assist in elephant conservation efforts in Africa

The scientists first developed the techniques at South Africa's Addo Elephant National Park.


Agence France-PresseJan 21, 2021 17:06:58 IST

Conservationists have started using satellite imagery to count elephants from space, a technique that British experts hope will help protect threatened populations in Africa. Researchers at the University of Oxford and the University of Bath said the use of algorithms, machine learning and satellite technology could replace current techniques used to count elephants -- a critical aspect of conservation. "The population of African elephants has plummeted over the last century due to poaching, retaliatory killing from crop raiding and habitat fragmentation," Oxford said in a statement.

"To conserve them requires knowledge of where they are, and how many there are: accurate monitoring is vital."

Satellite images to assist in elephant conservation efforts in Africa

The images, from a satellite orbiting 600 kilometres (some 370 miles) above the Earth, could survey upward of 5,000 square kilometres (nearly 2,000 square miles) of land in one pass, captured in a matter of minutes.

Currently, the most common technique for surveying elephant populations in savannah environments is aerial counts from manned aircraft.

The academics said aerial surveyors can get exhausted, and are sometimes hindered by poor visibility.

"Satellite monitoring is an unobtrusive technique requiring no ground presence, thus eliminating the risk of disturbing species, or of concern for human safety during data collection," they added. "A process that would formerly have taken months can be completed in a matter of hours."

The scientists first developed the techniques at South Africa's Addo Elephant National Park.

The images, from a satellite orbiting 600 kilometres (some 370 miles) above the Earth, could survey upward of 5,000 square kilometres (nearly 2,000 square miles) of land in one pass, captured in a matter of minutes.

The scientists trained the algorithm to recognise only adults among a dataset of 1,000 elephants in the park and then found it was also able to identify calves.

They hope such conservation technologies will be embraced as a matter of urgency to protect the world's biodiversity.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Earth

From Bahamas, Brazil to America, Australia: NASA's 10 most captivating satellite images from 2020

Jan 21, 2021
From Bahamas, Brazil to America, Australia: NASA's 10 most captivating satellite images from 2020

science

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Astronomy

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Jan 19, 2021
South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

SARS-CoV-2 virus

South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

Jan 19, 2021
'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Rare Bear Sighting

'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Jan 18, 2021
Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Renewable Energy

Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Jan 18, 2021