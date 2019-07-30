Tuesday, July 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Santa Claus might not have reindeer to pull his sleigh because of climate change

Around 200 reindeer have been found dead from starvation 1,200 kilometres from the North Pole.


Agence France-PresseJul 30, 2019 09:57:48 IST

Some 200 reindeer have been found dead from starvation in the Arctic archipelago Svalbard, an unusually high number, the Norwegian Polar Institute said Monday, pointing the finger at climate change.

During their annual census of the wild reindeer population on the group of islands in the Arctic ocean, about 1,200 kilometres from the North Pole, three researchers from the polar institute identified around 200 deer carcasses believed to have starved to death last winter.

Ashild Onvik Pedersen, head of the census, said the "high degree of mortality" was a consequence of climate change, which according to climate scientists, is happening twice as fast in the Arctic as the rest of the world.

Santa Claus might not have reindeer to pull his sleigh because of climate change

Reindeer grazing. Image credit: Flickr/Gerwin Sturm

"Climate change is making it rain much more. The rain falls on the snow and forms a layer of ice on the tundra, making grazing conditions very poor for animals," she told AFP.

In winter, Svalbard reindeer find vegetation in the snow using their hooves, but alternating freezing and thawing periods can create layers of impenetrable ice, depriving the reindeers of nourishment.

According to Onvik Pedersen, a comparable death toll has only been recorded once before — after the winter of 2007-2008 — since monitoring of the reindeer population started 40 years ago.

The increased mortality is also due in part to a significant increase in the number of reindeer in the Norwegian archipelago. That is partly thanks to climate change and the warmer summers, meaning more individuals compete in the same grazing areas.

Since the 1980s, the number of reindeer has doubled in Svalbard, and now stands at around 22,000, according to the Norwegian Polar Institute.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Private video

Private video

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review


also see

NewsTracker

Sheila Dikshit passes away; news updates: Ex-Delhi CM cremated with full state honours; leaders from across party lines present

Jul 21, 2019
Sheila Dikshit passes away; news updates: Ex-Delhi CM cremated with full state honours; leaders from across party lines present
Shivlekh Singh, Sasural Simar Ka child artist, passes away aged 14 in car accident near Raipur

Buzz Patrol

Shivlekh Singh, Sasural Simar Ka child artist, passes away aged 14 in car accident near Raipur

Jul 19, 2019
Sheila Dikshit passes away; news updates: Nation lost an able administrator and fine leader, says former president Pranab Mukherjee

NewsTracker

Sheila Dikshit passes away; news updates: Nation lost an able administrator and fine leader, says former president Pranab Mukherjee

Jul 20, 2019
Sheila Dikshit passes away: Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Swara Bhasker, Lata Mangeshkar tweet condolences

Bollywood

Sheila Dikshit passes away: Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Swara Bhasker, Lata Mangeshkar tweet condolences

Jul 21, 2019
Sheila Dikshit cremated with full state honours at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat; Sonia Gandhi, Amit Shah attend ex-CM's funeral

NewsTracker

Sheila Dikshit cremated with full state honours at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat; Sonia Gandhi, Amit Shah attend ex-CM's funeral

Jul 21, 2019
Sheila Dikshit cremated with full state honours at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat; Congress, BJP leaders hail former CM for capital's development

ImagesOfTheDay

Sheila Dikshit cremated with full state honours at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat; Congress, BJP leaders hail former CM for capital's development

Jul 21, 2019

science

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Tiger Day 2019

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Jul 29, 2019
First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Rocket Launch

First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Jul 26, 2019
Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019