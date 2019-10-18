Friday, October 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Saharan silver ant, world's fastest insect, can travel nearly a meter per second

The Saharan silver ants hit these top speeds racing at midday across desert sands that reach 60 degrees Celsius.


Agence France-PresseOct 18, 2019 16:01:41 IST

It's official: The Saharan silver ant is the fastest of the world's 12,000 known ant species, clocking a blistering 855 millimetres — nearly a metre — per second, researchers said Thursday.

Measured another way, the six-legged sprinter covers 108 times its own body length per second, a feat topped only by two other creatures, the Australian tiger beetle and the California coastal mite.

To run 100 times his body length as quickly, the fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt, would need to sprint the 200-metre dash in less than a second.

Saharan silver ant, worlds fastest insect, can travel nearly a meter per second

The Saharan silver ants working together too capture a desert beetle. Image credit: Wikipedia/Bjørn Christian Tørrissen

Making the exploit even more remarkable, the Saharan silver hits top speed racing at midday across desert sands that reach 60 degrees Celsius, the researchers reported in the Journal of Experimental Biology.

A quartet of researchers from the Universities of Ulm and Freiburg in Germany tracked down Cataglyphis bombycina in the Tunisian desert and set up a field lab as a racecourse.

"Once we had located a nest, it was simply a matter of connecting an aluminium channel to the entrance and placing a feeder at the end to lure the ants out," said lead author Sarah Pfeffer. "They shuttled back-and-forth in the channel and we mounted our camera to film them from the top."

Pfeffer and her team also excavated a nest and transported it back to Germany, where they recorded C. bombycina's running prowess in cooler climes.

As expected, when the temperature dropped to a chilly 10 C the ant slowed down by more than a third.

At top speed, the Saharan silver easily outpaces its nearest ant competitor Cataglyphis fortis — despite having significantly shorter legs.

It does this by swinging its tiny 5-mm long appendages at speeds of up to 1,300 mm per second.

The length of the ant's strides increased four-fold as the animal shifted into high gear, they found.

The scientists also discovered that — at its fastest — C. bombycina switches from running to a gallop, with all six feet off the ground at regular intervals.

Saharan silver ants are active outside their nests for only about 10 minutes a day, during which they search for heat-sticken lizards and other prey that they can pick apart and carry home.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

SportsTracker

World Athletics Championships 2019: Despite standout performances, track and field still in search of next big star after Usain Bolt

Oct 07, 2019
World Athletics Championships 2019: Despite standout performances, track and field still in search of next big star after Usain Bolt
From stealthy chimps, smart orca whales to farmer leafcutter ants, animals do better as community than humans

CriticalPoint

From stealthy chimps, smart orca whales to farmer leafcutter ants, animals do better as community than humans

Oct 08, 2019

science

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019
Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Malaria

Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Oct 17, 2019
Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Cyborg

Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Oct 17, 2019
Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019