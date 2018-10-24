Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 24 October, 2018 18:29 IST

Russia's Rosatom to host Science and Culture fest in Mumbai, Delhi this week

The Festival of Science & Culture from 24 to 29 October will focused on nuclear science & technologies.

Russian state atomic energy corporation Rosatom said on Tuesday that its Festival of Science and Culture focused on nuclear science and technologies will be held in Mumbai and New Delhi from 24 October to 29 October.

Rosatom, which is the consultant and equipment supplier for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KNPP) in Tamil Nadu, said in a statement that the event is being organised in collaboration with the Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai, and the Russian Embassy in Delhi.

Russian pilot-cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko, Professor of Biotechnology at National Research Nuclear University (MEPhI) Elena Sarapultseva and MEPhI Associate Professor Olga Momot are slated to speak during the festival, the statement said.

An glimpse from last year's festival. Image courtesy: Russkiymir

An glimpse from last year's festival. Image courtesy: Russkiymir

Kornienko, who was on a year-long mission during 2015-16 aboard the International Space Station, will share his vision about the possibility of developing a nuclear-powered spacecraft for deep space travel, it said.

"During the lectures, Momot and Sarapultseva will talk about electricity generation from the nuclear power plants as well as non-power application of nuclear technologies in medicine, agriculture and daily life," it added.

"Rosatom Festival of Science and Culture is a series of educational activities that give participants an opportunity to experience Russian culture and get to know about the latest developments in nuclear science and technology.

"Each festival consists of a lot of interactive talks, readings, workshops, contests, cultural activities and much more," Rosatom CEO (South Asia) Andrey Shevlyakov said in the statement.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

also see

Delhi Smog

Despite growing smog and doctors' warnings thousands run global marathon in Delhi

Oct 22, 2018

Space Station

Russia refuses to fly Soyuz till probe ends, complicates return of ISS crew onboard

Oct 13, 2018

Tesla Inc CEO

James Murdoch in line to replace Elon Musk as Tesla CEO, FT Report claims

Oct 11, 2018

Health

This topical gel could protect farmers from the deadly effects of harsh pesticides

Oct 23, 2018

Himalayan Viagra

'Himalayan Viagra' growing in popularity under threat from climate change: Study

Oct 23, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

India crucial partner in commercially-viable nuclear fusion project: Official

Oct 12, 2018

science

Microplastics

Scientists claim to have found microplastics in people's poop from pilot study

Oct 24, 2018

Science & Culture Fest

Russia's Rosatom to host Science and Culture fest in Mumbai, Delhi this week

Oct 24, 2018

Robotics

Tiny cell-sized robots can now be produced in thousands using this new technique

Oct 24, 2018

Timing Cells

Your pet can tell time and uses ‘timing cells’ to commit the minutes to memory

Oct 24, 2018