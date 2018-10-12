Friday, October 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

The Associated Press 12 October, 2018 19:06 IST

Russia's launch failures over the years are a mix of manned and unmanned missions

Russia’s Soyuz capsules are currently the only way for humans to reach the orbiting ISS laboratory.

The booster rocket failure that forced an emergency landing for two astronauts headed to the International Space Station was the first launch accident for Russia’s manned-space program in 35 years.

But several launches of unmanned Progress cargo ships have not gone as planned in the past decade.

The astronauts, a Russian and an American, were reported safe, but the failed launch Thursday throws off the schedule for sending crew to the International Space Station. Russia’s Soyuz capsules currently are the only way for humans to reach the orbiting laboratory.

The next manned launch was planned for December. Russia has suspended manned flights pending an investigation of the latest failure.

Representational image. AP

A look at past failures of Russian space launches:

1 December, 2016: A Progress ship carrying food, fuel, air, water and other supplies failed to reach orbit after launching from Russia’s space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. It separated from the third stage of the rocket early and fell to Earth in Russia’s Tuva region.

28 April, 2015: A Progress ship reached low Earth orbit, but it was spinning and could not be controlled. It burned up while re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean on May 8.

24 August, 2011: An onboard computer terminated a Soyuz flight about five minutes into the launch after detecting an engine failure, resulting in the loss of a Progress ship. Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said a blocked fuel duct was at fault.

27 September, 1983: A Soyuz rocket that was to carry Vladimir Titov and Gennady Strekalov to a Salyut space station caught fire in the final seconds of the countdown at Baikonur. A “launch escape system” — a rocket mounted above the capsule — pulled the capsule away from the rocket seconds before an explosion. Titov and Strekalov landed several kilometers away, apparently uninjured despite being subjected to intense G forces.

5 April, 1975: Oleg Makarov and Vasily Lazarev were about four minutes into their flight to a Salyut space station when the second and third stages of the booster rocket failed to separate correctly. The space capsule landed near the Chinese border in deep snow about 20 minutes after launch.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

also see

SpaceX

SpaceX and Boeing to carry out human spaceflights in mid 2019, confirms NASA

Oct 07, 2018

Space Travel

Virgin Galactic to fly tourists to space within weeks, not months: Richard Branson

Oct 09, 2018

Hayabasu2

Touchdown! Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft releases MASCOT lander on asteroid Ryugu

Oct 03, 2018

Space

Indian astronaut may travel to the ISS aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 2022

Oct 03, 2018

Failure to launch

Russian space agency to open a criminal probe into failed rocket launch to ISS

Oct 11, 2018

Nobel for Chemistry

Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded to triad of American and British chemists

Oct 03, 2018

science

Rocket Launches

Russia's launch failures over the years are a mix of manned and unmanned missions

Oct 12, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

India crucial partner in commercially-viable nuclear fusion project: Official

Oct 12, 2018

IPCC Breakdown

IPCC report analysis: The 0.5-deg difference in warming that could impact millions

Oct 12, 2018

Rooftop Solar

India targets 40 GW from rooftop, 100 GW in total capacity of solar energy by 2022

Oct 12, 2018