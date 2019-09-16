Monday, September 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Russia's floating nuclear power plant completes Arctic transfer, reaches Pevek port

The world's northernmost nuclear power plant will start operating once connected to the local electricity grid.


Agence France-PresseSep 16, 2019 13:01:50 IST

Russia's world-first floating nuclear power station on Saturday completed a 5,000-kilometre Arctic transfer to the country's far east, the Rosatom nuclear agency said.

"The Akademik Lomonosov floating nuclear plant arrived ... at Pevek, in the autonomous district of Chukotka," where it is to start operating by year-end once connected to the local electricity grid, Rosatom said.

What will be the world's northernmost nuclear power plant left Murmansk in Russia's far north on 23 August after being loaded with combustible nuclear fuel.

The 21-ton, 144-metre long and 30-metre wide platform, which is designed to meet the energy needs of remote communities, was towed into Pevek by a clutch of vessels.  The station houses two 35-megawatt reactors, more in line with the power of nuclear-powered ice breakers than typical new-generation nuclear plants boasting nearer 1,000 MW capacity.

The Akademik Lomonosov is to provide energy for around 100,000 people and also power oil platforms as Russia develops extraction of natural resources in a mineral-rich area whose eastern tip is a few dozen kilometres from Alaska.

Russias floating nuclear power plant completes Arctic transfer, reaches Pevek port

Russia's Akademik Lomonosov arrives at port. image credit: Twitter

"It is perhaps a small step towards sustainable development in the Arctic — but it's a giant step towards decarbonisation of remote, off-grid zones and a turning point in the global development of small modular nuclear plants," Rosatom head Alexei Likhachev said in a statement.

Environmental groups led by Greenpeace Russia have, however, long criticised the project warning it will have "serious consequences" for a fragile ecosystem in case of storms or accidents.

Greenpeace has warned of the risk of a "nuclear Titanic" and "Chernobyl on ice" and environmental fears were heightened following an August explosion at a nuclear research facility in Russia's far north which saw local radiation levels briefly spike.

The nuclear industry generally has been looking to reinvent itself in a depressed market, notably by producing small-scale, modular reactors with attractive price tags to win over potential new clients.

The industry has been cheered by strong demand notably for nuclear-powered submarines as well as ice-breakers and aircraft carriers, increasingly destined for isolated and infrastructure-poor regions.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Fukushima power plant

Japan might dump radioactive water from Fukushima plant into Pacific Ocean, Env minister

Sep 10, 2019
Japan might dump radioactive water from Fukushima plant into Pacific Ocean, Env minister
Narendra Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit Russia's Far East, extends $1bn credit line for development of region

Narendra Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit Russia's Far East, extends $1bn credit line for development of region

Sep 05, 2019
Russia, Ukraine swap prisoners in landmark deal hailed as attempt to end five years of tensions

NewsTracker

Russia, Ukraine swap prisoners in landmark deal hailed as attempt to end five years of tensions

Sep 07, 2019
Alaskan seals are mysteriously dying since last year and authorities can't figure out why

Alaskan seals

Alaskan seals are mysteriously dying since last year and authorities can't figure out why

Sep 13, 2019
Greenpeace 'Rainbow Warrior' ship stops coal cargo from being offloaded in Poland

Environment

Greenpeace 'Rainbow Warrior' ship stops coal cargo from being offloaded in Poland

Sep 10, 2019
Google, Facebook allowed political advertising during election day, says Russia

Facebook

Google, Facebook allowed political advertising during election day, says Russia

Sep 09, 2019

science

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019