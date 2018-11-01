Thursday, November 01, 2018 Back to
Reuters 01 November, 2018 10:15 IST

Russia's first manned mission to ISS may take off on 3 December: Report

On 11 October, Russia was forced to abort their mission, and perform emergency landing after a launch accident.

The first manned mission to the International Space Station since a Russian rocket failed to launch earlier this month may take off on 3 December, space agency Roscosmos said on Wednesday.

A Russian cosmonaut and US astronaut were forced to abort their mission on 11 October and perform an emergency landing after a launch accident that Roscomos said was caused by a faulty sensor.

NASA Sounding rocket_World record_NASA Wallops

The accident was the first serious launch problem experienced by a manned Soyuz space mission since 1983, when a crew narrowly escaped before a launch pad explosion.

Sergei Krikalyov, a senior Roscosmos official, was quoted by state news agency TASS as saying the next manned launch had been planned for mid-December, but that Russia was trying to bring the date forward so that the ISS is not briefly left without a crew.

The three-person crew may return home on Dec. 20, he was quoted as saying.

“The industry is making significant efforts to move the launch to Dec. 3 so that the station does not switch to autopilot mode, and landing is expected around Dec. 20,” he said.

