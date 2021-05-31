Monday, May 31, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Russian Soyuz, Arianespace launch OneWeb's 36 telecom satellites to LEO

The company is competing against billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in the race to provide fast internet via satellites.


Agence France-PresseMay 31, 2021 13:15:16 IST

A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying 36 UK telecommunication and internet satellites blasted off from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia's Far East on Friday, the space agency said. During the launch, which was carried out by Arianespace, the world's leading satellite launch company, the Soyuz rocket took off at 11:08 pm IST (17.38 pm GMT). "The launch went according to plan," Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Roscosmos space agency, said on messaging app Telegram. The launch was originally scheduled for Thursday but was postponed for technical reasons.

Russia's Soyuz rocket is prepared for the launch of OneWeb's 36 telecommunications satellite from the Vostochny cosmodrome . Image credit: Twitter/ @Arianespace

Russia's Soyuz rocket is prepared for the launch of OneWeb's 36 telecommunications satellite from the Vostochny cosmodrome . Image credit: Twitter/ @Arianespace

OneWeb, a London-headquartered company, is working to complete the construction of a constellation of low earth orbit satellites providing enhanced broadband and other services to countries around the world.

The company is competing against billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in the race to provide fast internet via satellites for the world's remote areas.

The UK company plans for its global commercial internet service to be operational by next year, supported by some 650 satellites.

Earlier launches of 36 satellites each took place in April and March.

"The satellites arrive pre-assembled from Florida in containers. Our team takes them over in Russia and accompanies them from their arrival at the airport until the launch," Arianespace launch campaign manager, Jean-Claude Garreau, told AFP.

The satellites are then launched in clusters of 36 and they separate into groups of four when in orbit, he added.

Arianespace, which has worked with Russia for close to two decades, is contracted to make 16 Soyuz launches between December 2020 and the end of 2022.

The Vostochny launch site is one of Russia's most important space projects, designed to reduce reliance on the Baikonur cosmodrome Moscow currently rents from Kazakhstan.

The project has been consistently behind schedule, with its construction marred for years by multiple controversies including corruption.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

astronauts

In this new world of space tourism and private launches, who is an astronaut?

May 27, 2021
In this new world of space tourism and private launches, who is an astronaut?
Lights, camera, Action: Astronauts are on set and space Station may host a wave of TV shows and movies

astronauts

Lights, camera, Action: Astronauts are on set and space Station may host a wave of TV shows and movies

May 28, 2021
China postpones launch of second space station module for technical reasons

Tiangong

China postpones launch of second space station module for technical reasons

May 20, 2021
'Will knock their teeth out': Russia's Validimir Putin warns would-be aggressors

NewsTracker

'Will knock their teeth out': Russia's Validimir Putin warns would-be aggressors

May 20, 2021
Russia's feminist singer Manizha challenges stereotypes in her Eurovision 2021 entry

BuzzPatrol

Russia's feminist singer Manizha challenges stereotypes in her Eurovision 2021 entry

May 22, 2021
'Messy, low-budget' Russian adaptation of The Lord of the Rings garners 2 mn views on rediscovery after 30 years

BuzzPatrol

'Messy, low-budget' Russian adaptation of The Lord of the Rings garners 2 mn views on rediscovery after 30 years

May 26, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021