The Associated Press 19 September, 2018 09:43 IST

Russian cosmonauts on ISS to spacewalk outside the ship, investigate recent leak

Roscosmos chief said that the cosmonauts will inspect the insulation covering the patched hole.

A space official says that Russian cosmonauts will venture outside the International Space Station to inspect a section where a mysterious leak has been discovered.

The leak was spotted last month in the Russian Soyuz spacecraft attached to the station.

The crew of three Americans, two Russians and a German quickly located and sealed the tiny hole that created a slight loss of pressure.

The Soyuz spacecraft from Roscosmos docked to an International Space Station module in June, 2018. Image courtesy: Flickr

Sergei Krikalyov, the head of manned missions for Russian Roscosmos space agency, said Tuesday that the Russian crew will conduct a spacewalk on 15 November to inspect the Soyuz’s outer surface.

He said they should uncover the thermal insulation covering the patched hole and inspect it.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin has previously said that the hole could have been drilled during manufacturing or while in orbit.

