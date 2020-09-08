Tuesday, September 08, 2020Back to
Russian company Zvezda will manufacture spacesuits for the Indian astronauts part of Gaganyaan mission

Four Indian Air Force fighter pilots, who are likely candidates for the missions, are currently under training in Russia since 10 February 2020.


Press Trust of IndiaSep 08, 2020 09:23:37 IST

Russian research and development enterprise "Zvezda" has started manufacturing of spacesuits for the Indian astronauts, who are likely to be part of India's first manned space mission "Gaganyaan", a Russian organisation said on Monday.

Research, Development and Production Enterprise Zvezda, a subsidiary of Russian space organisation Roscosmos, has started manufacturing personal flight equipment for the Indian cosmonauts undergoing training in Russia, Glavkosmos said on Monday.

Potential spacesuits for ISRO's Gaganyaan mission. Image credit:GLAVKOSMOS/Twitter

Glavkosmos is a subsidiary of Roscosmos with which the Human Spaceflight Center (HSC) of the city-based Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has signed a contract to train the Indian astronauts.

"On September 3, Indian cosmonauts who have been training for spaceflight in Russia under the contract of Glavkosmos visited Zvezda, where their anthropometric parameters were measured for the subsequent production of spacesuits," Glavkosmos CEO Dmitry Loskutov said.

The contract also provides for the production of individual seats and custom-made couch liners, he added.

The contract for the production and delivery of individual equipment kits for Indian astronauts was signed by Glavkosmos and the HSC on March 11.

Four Indian Air Force fighter pilots are currently under training in Russia since 10 February, and likely to be the potential candidates for Gaganyaan project.

Gaganyaan, India's first manned mission to space, was planned around 2022. However, the ISRO has indicated that it may be delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown induced by it.

Chandrayaan 3 to launch in early 2021, will have a lander-rover duo says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

France's space agencies is in talks with ISRO to provide Mission Alpha-like equipment for Gaganyaan astronauts

