Thursday, April 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Russia registers Carnivak-Cov — first COVID-19 vaccine for animals to stop virus mutations

Tested on dogs, cats, mink, foxes and other animals, the production of the vaccine begins in April.


Agence France-PresseApr 01, 2021 10:50:51 IST

Russia announced Wednesday it had registered what it said was the world's first coronavirus vaccine for animals, describing the step as important for disrupting virus mutations. It said mass production of the vaccine could begin in April. The agriculture oversight agency Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement that the vaccine called Carnivak-Cov had been tested since October on dogs, cats, mink, foxes and other animals and was proven to be effective.

Russia registers Carnivak-Cov — first COVID-19 vaccine for animals to stop virus mutations

By using the vaccine, it can prevent the development of virus mutations.

"All test animals that were vaccinated developed antibodies to coronavirus in 100 percent of cases," said Konstantin Savenkov, deputy head of Rosselkhoznadzor. "It is the world's first and only product for preventing Covid-19 in animals."

Rosselkhoznadzor said the development of its shot would help prevent mutations in animals and cited Denmark's decision to cull 15 million mink last year after some were found to be carrying a mutated virus variant.

"The use of the vaccine, according to Russian scientists, can prevent the development of virus mutations," the statement said.

The agency added that animal-breeding facilities and private companies from countries including Greece, Poland, Austria, the United States, Canada and Singapore had expressed interest in Carnivak-Cov.

Military officials in Russia's second city Saint Petersburg announced this week that army dogs would undergo mandatory vaccination before being deployed at airports and participating in nationwide World War II commemorations in May.

Also read: Why you should get a COVID-19 vaccine, even after you’ve recovered from coronavirus?

Decent vaccine

Veterinarians and fur breeders said on Wednesday they saw no immediate need to vaccinate animals.

A veterinary clinic in Moscow said it was looking into the information but currently it saw no reason to vaccinate cats and dogs.

"It has not been proven that they are Covid-19 carriers," the clinic said in a statement to AFP.

Russian fur breeders have so far not encountered any cases of coronavirus in animals and are not planning to vaccinate them, said the head of the National Association of Fur Breeders, Nadezhda Zubkova.

But some of the animals have been vaccinated during trials and "are feeling fine", Zubkova told AFP.

"It is a decent vaccine," said Zubkova whose association comprises farms with around 2 million animals including minks and foxes.

Russia has heavily promoted its state-sponsored coronavirus vaccine abroad but it has been met with scepticism in the West and even by many in Russia.

Officials registered the Sputnik V vaccine last August, ahead of large-scale clinical trials, sparking concern among many experts over the fast-track process. It has since registered two more vaccines.

Leading medical journal The Lancet in February confirmed Sputnik V to be safe and over 90 percent effective.

Moscow has applied to Europe's medicines regulator to gain approval for the use of Sputnik V in the 27-nation bloc, but is still waiting for an answer.

Also read: 

Share COVID-19 vaccines, don't stockpile them: UN Secretary-General tells developed counties

Russia, China reject notion they are using COVID-19 vaccines to increase political influence

COVID-19 vaccines: How are booster shots useful, and when might we need them?

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

covid-19 vaccine

Why you should get a COVID-19 vaccine, even after you’ve recovered from coronavirus?

Mar 29, 2021
Why you should get a COVID-19 vaccine, even after you’ve recovered from coronavirus?
First baby born with COVID-19 antibodies to a woman partially-vaccinated with Moderna vaccine

covid-19 antibodies

First baby born with COVID-19 antibodies to a woman partially-vaccinated with Moderna vaccine

Mar 17, 2021
Four theories are being considered as possible origins for the COVID-19 virus

covid-19 origins

Four theories are being considered as possible origins for the COVID-19 virus

Mar 26, 2021
Hundred-and-one year-old man gets his first COVID-19 vaccine dose at private hospital in Delhi

COVID-19 vaccination

Hundred-and-one year-old man gets his first COVID-19 vaccine dose at private hospital in Delhi

Mar 18, 2021
New double mutant variant of SARS-CoV-2 found in 18 states, says Health Ministry

NewsTracker

New double mutant variant of SARS-CoV-2 found in 18 states, says Health Ministry

Mar 25, 2021
WHO COVID-19 origins report: Bats or pangolins may have been source of virus in Wuhan

COVID-19 origins

WHO COVID-19 origins report: Bats or pangolins may have been source of virus in Wuhan

Mar 31, 2021

science

Curiosity rover on Mars shares stunning panorama, selfie with the rocky Mont Mercou

Curiosity on Mars

Curiosity rover on Mars shares stunning panorama, selfie with the rocky Mont Mercou

Mar 31, 2021
Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021