Reuters 31 October, 2018 17:04 IST

Russia plans its first manned mission to ISS for 3 Dec after rocket launch mishap

The first manned mission to the ISS since the launch mishap earlier this month could be in December.

The first manned mission to the International Space Station since a Russian rocket failed to launch earlier this month may take off on 3 December, space agency Roscosmos said on Wednesday.

A Russian cosmonaut and US astronaut were forced to abort their mission on 11 October and perform an emergency landing after a launch accident that Roscomos said was caused by a faulty sensor.

The accident was the first serious launch problem experienced by a manned Soyuz space mission since 1983, when a crew narrowly escaped before a launch pad explosion.

Artists impression of a spacecraft docked to the ISS. Image courtesy: Futura Science/Keith McNiell

Artists impression of a spacecraft docked to the ISS. Image courtesy: Futura Science/Keith McNiell

Sergei Krikalyov, a senior Roscosmos official, was quoted by state news agency TASS as saying the next manned launch had been planned for mid-December, but that Russia was trying to bring the date forward so that the ISS is not briefly left without a crew.

The three-person crew may return home on 20 December, he was quoted as saying.

“The industry is making significant efforts to move the launch to 3 December so that the station does not switch to autopilot mode, and landing is expected around 20 December,” he said.

