Reuters 23 September, 2018 15:31 IST

Russia may abandon a joint project to build a lunar space station with NASA

Russia agreed last year to work with NASA on plans for the moon-orbiting Deep Space Gateway.

Moscow may abandon a project to build a space station in lunar orbit in partnership with US space agency NASA because it does not want a “second fiddle role,” a Russian official said on 22 September.

Russia agreed last year to work with the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on plans for the moon-orbiting Deep Space Gateway, which will serve as a staging post for future missions.

National flags of Russia and the U.S. fly at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

National flags of Russia and the US. Image: Reuters

But the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said Russia might exit the joint program and instead propose its own lunar orbit space station project.

“The Russian Federation cannot afford to play the second fiddle role in it,” he was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency, without much further elaboration.

A spokesman for Roscosmos said later that Russia had no immediate plans to leave the project.

“Russia has not refused to take part in the project of the lunar orbit station with the USA,” Vladimir Ustimenko was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have soured since 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine and was accused of meddling in the US 2016 presidential election.

