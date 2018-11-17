Saturday, November 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Russia has successfully launched Progress MS-10 cargo ship towards the ISS

The cargo ship was launched at 21:14 Moscow Time on Friday (1814 GMT) along with the Soyuz-FG space launch vehicle.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 17, 2018 09:27 AM IST

Russia has successfully launched Progress MS-10 cargo ship toward the International Space Station (ISS), Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Friday.

The cargo ship was launched at 21:14 Moscow Time on Friday (1814 GMT) along with the Soyuz-FG space launch vehicle from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, according to a Roscosmos statement, reports Xinhua news agency.

Russian Progress 60 cargo craft. Image: NASA

Russian Progress 60 cargo craft. Image: NASA

The Progress MS-10 ship will deliver to the ISS about 2.5 tons of various cargoes, including fuel, air, water, scientific equipment, and life support means for the crew, the statement said.

The convergence of the Progress MS-10 with the ISS and the docking will be carried out automatically under the supervision of the mission control center and Russian cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev on the ISS, which will take place on November 18, it said.

This is the first launch of a spacecraft toward the ISS since the failure of the previous manned mission on October 11.

The capsule of the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft with Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and US astronaut Nick Hague on board made an emergency landing in Kazakhstan after the carrier rocket malfunctioned shortly after lift-off.

Russia then suspended manned space missions and is planning a new one for early December.

Prokopyev, US astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor and German astronaut Alexander Gerst, who are now working on the ISS, are expected to return to Earth around December 20.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

NASA InSight landing

Here's where you can watch NASA InSight's touch down on Mars on 26 November

Nov 14, 2018

Drones

Autonomous fleet of drones to help aid rescue operations in forests without GPS

Nov 04, 2018

NASA

Declining levels of depleting chemicals prevent ozone hole from becoming larger

Nov 03, 2018

Man on Mars

NASA to put humans on Mars within 25 years, despite tech and medical hurdles

Nov 16, 2018

Mars

Scientists create a soundtrack of a Mars sunrise using data sonification techniques

Nov 11, 2018

Driving Curiosity

Driving Mars Curiosity Rover remotely on the red planet and challenges encountered

Nov 12, 2018

science

Health

Music can be an affordable, non-medical aid to overcome sleep loss, study finds

Nov 15, 2018

Emission Check

India's strategies to cut emissions show the most promise among G20 nations: Report

Nov 15, 2018

Gaganyaan mission

ISRO reveals plans for Gaganyaan's unmanned missions in 2020 aboard GSLV MkIII D2 rocket

Nov 15, 2018

Space Station

NASA astronaut confident in Soyuz's flight to the ISS in Dec after launch abort

Nov 15, 2018