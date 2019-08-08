tech2 News Staff

RocketLab announced that it will be joining the exclusive league of private space companies that have reusable rockets in their arsenal. Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos’s company Blue Origin was the first to land its rocket back on solid ground in November 2015. A month later, in December the same year, Elon Musk’s SpaceX managed to do the same with the Falcon 9.

RocketLab’s announcement may, therefore, be a few years too late for it to be "pathbreaking", but reusability is still an enormously complex engineering feat, something that even India is yet to master. The company’s CEO Peter Beck spoke about the company’s future plans during an event live-streamed on YouTube.

Unlike Blue Origin and SpaceX's reusable numbers, whose rockets land back on the launch pads, RocketLab will pluck their flying rocket from the sky with the help of a helicopter. It plans on starting this practice from next year.

Peter Beck said, “Reflying Electron first stages should help this mission considerably, and eventually bring costs down as well.”

RocketLab offers their services to launch small satellites on its Electron rocket. Electron is a black, sleek rocket that is just 17 m tall. Till date, there have been seven booster lift offs from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand. The company has flown payloads for NASA, the US Airforce, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

Beck said in a press release, “Reusing the stage of a small launch vehicle is a complex challenge as there's little mass margin to dedicate to recovery systems. For a long time, we said we wouldn't pursue reusability for this very reason, but we've been able to develop the technology that could make recovery feasible for Electron."

The last Electron launch took place on 29 June. The next launch will take place sometime in August.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.