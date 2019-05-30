Thursday, May 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Rising temperatures are melting the Himalayan ice, will affect the drought buffer

Each summer, Himalayan glaciers provide water to 221 million people from India to Kazakhstan who suffer from droughts.

ReutersMay 30, 2019 16:16:43 IST

Countries from India to Kazakhstan are far more dependent on melting glaciers for water than previously thought, particularly in summer droughts, scientists said on Wednesday, warning that rising temperatures were threatening supply.

Each summer, the 95,000 glaciers in the mountain region spanning from Kyrgyzstan’s Alai range to the Himalayas produce enough meltwater to support 221 million people, researchers at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) calculated.

That provides a crucial buffer against droughts, when rains fail and reserves are strained, according to the study, published in the journal Nature. But such protection is under threat as ice caps shrink under rising global temperatures, threatening the region, said Hamish Pritchard, the study’s author. “If we lose the glaciers then we lose that protection from drought,” said Hamish Pritchard, the study’s author.

At least a third of the ice in the Himalayas and the Hindu Kush will thaw by 2100, even if governments take tough action to limit global warming under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, a separate study found in February.

Rising temperatures are melting the Himalayan ice, will affect the drought buffer

Northern Himalayas.

When drought hits, ice melt from those mountains — often referred to as the “third pole” — can account for up to 100 percent of the water in some of Asia’s main rivers, Pritchard said. This water flow is expected to grow in the coming years as more of the ice melts, but will then start to decline towards the end of the century as the glaciers retreat — something that would exacerbate droughts, he said.

Droughts are already affecting people’s access to drinking water, food production and electricity generation across the region, said Tianyi Luo, senior manager for water risks at the World Resources Institute, a think tank.

“Water demand is also expected to grow significantly over the coming decades ... due to growing population and food and energy demand,” he said. “If the demand is going up but supply is going down, already stressed water resources is going to be even more scarce.”

Pritchard said effects could be particularly severe in drought-prone regions with arid summers such as the Aral basin in Central Asia, potentially forcing people to migrate or straining relations between countries that share a river.

“As the climate crisis increases pressure on already scarce water supplies, the impacts will be felt most severely by those with least access to clean water, threatening their health and livelihoods,” said Jonathan Farr, a policy analyst at the charity WaterAid. “It is the poorest communities who are paying the price for the world’s failure to act.”

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

India's role in building ITER — the world's biggest nuclear reactor project

India's role in building ITER — the world's biggest nuclear reactor project

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival


also see

Rivers

Half of Satluj's glaciers may disappearing by 2050 from global heating temperatures

May 21, 2019
Half of Satluj's glaciers may disappearing by 2050 from global heating temperatures
Climate Strike on 24 May: When & where to join protests against inaction in India

Climate strike

Climate Strike on 24 May: When & where to join protests against inaction in India

May 21, 2019
Climate change: Indian forests resilient to large shifts in rainfall, new study suggests

Climate change: Indian forests resilient to large shifts in rainfall, new study suggests

May 29, 2019
Of Himalayan states, Assam, Mizoram, J&K least prepared for climate change hazards

Climate Hazard

Of Himalayan states, Assam, Mizoram, J&K least prepared for climate change hazards

May 30, 2019
Climate change can be tackled by converting methane into carbon dioxide: Study

Methane

Climate change can be tackled by converting methane into carbon dioxide: Study

May 23, 2019
Human activities are a big contributor to the rise in global temperature: Study

Global Warming

Human activities are a big contributor to the rise in global temperature: Study

May 25, 2019

science

Plastic dumping in the East drops sharply as Asian countries ship waste back to exporters

Plastic Pollution

Plastic dumping in the East drops sharply as Asian countries ship waste back to exporters

May 30, 2019
Of Himalayan states, Assam, Mizoram, J&K least prepared for climate change hazards

Climate Hazard

Of Himalayan states, Assam, Mizoram, J&K least prepared for climate change hazards

May 30, 2019
Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

May 29, 2019
New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019