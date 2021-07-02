Friday, July 02, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Rising sea levels serious threat to Asian cities, may put 15 mn people at risk by 2030: Greenpeace report

The report focuses on seven cities which are - Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Jakarta, Seoul, Taipei and Manila.


tech2 News StaffJul 02, 2021 11:13:47 IST

A new Greenpeace report reveals that the rising sea levels are a serious threat to the economy of Asian coastal cities. The report, titled "The Projected Economic Impact of Extreme Sea-Level Rise in Seven Asian Cities in 2030", looks at the seven major Asian cities – Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Jakarta, Seoul, Taipei and Manila.

While extreme weather events include heat waves, excessive rainfall and tropical cyclones, this report chooses to focus on tropical cyclones, storm surges, high tides and sea-level rise in Asia.

People walk along a flooded highway in Bangbuathong area, Nonthaburi province, on the northern outskirts of Bangkok. © Sataporn Thongma/Greenpeace

People walk along a flooded highway in
Bangbuathong area, Nonthaburi province,
on the northern outskirts of Bangkok.
© Sataporn Thongma/Greenpeace

According to estimations made by the report, 15 million people across the seven Asian cities will live in areas at risk of flooding by 2030.

This report comes a week after a draft by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was leaked online. The draft stated, "Difficult choices will need to be made as sea level continues to rise, floods and storm surges become more frequent and intense, warming increases ocean acidity and intensifies heatwaves." Rising sea levels and stronger tropical cyclones are putting coastal communities across Asia in danger of flooding. By 2100, the IPCC 2019 predicts a rise of 0.43-0.84m in global mean sea level.

“Within this decade, coastal cities in Asia are at high risk from rising sea levels and intensifying storms, impacting our homes, safety and livelihoods. Not only is it long past time to halt the construction of all fossil fuel projects, but governments must implement increased flood control and early warnings," Mikyoung Kim, climate urgency project manager at Greenpeace East Asia.

"Existing climate commitments, including nationally determined contribution targets, are insufficient to avert the risk of severe coastal flooding,” she added.

Because land, population, and GDP are among the most essential resources for economic development, a precise estimate of the possible effects of sea-level rise is critical for making decisions about how to protect them.

An estimated 600 million people in total – majority of who live in Asia – will be affected by rising sea levels in areas that are low lying, coastal regions, area with a high risk of flooding or all of the above.  Some of these areas are economic centres with significant gross domestic product (GDP).

2030 predictions for sea level rise. Image credit: Greenpeace

2030 predictions for sea level rise. Image credit: Greenpeace

The main findings from the report:

  • If a 10-year flood occurs in 2030, more than 96 percent of Bangkok's land area might be flooded, including high-density residential and commercial sectors in the city centre.
  • Jakarta is threatened by both rising sea levels and sinking. If a 10-year flood occurs in 2030, over 17 percent of Jakarta's total land area is below the level at which sea-water could reach, posing a US$68 billion GDP risk.
  • Eastern Tokyo's low-lying neighbourhoods, including Sumida, Koto, Adachi, Katsushika, and Edogawa Wards (Sumida, Koto, Adachi, Katsushika, and Edogawa), are particularly vulnerable to increasing sea levels. Coastal flooding in Tokyo threatens $68 billion in GDP in 2030 or seven percent of the city's overall GDP.
  • The ancient Datong District in Taipei, as well as Taipei Main Station, the most important transport hub in northern Taiwan, are at risk of flooding. It is anticipated that 24 percent of Taipei's overall GDP could be impacted.
  • If a 10-year flood occurs in 2030, over 87 percent of Manila's land area is below the level to which sea-water could rise. A total of 1.54 million individuals and US$39 billion could be impacted.
Floods in Jakarta in December 2019. Image credit: Daviara/Greenpeace

Floods in Jakarta in December 2019.
Image credit: Daviara/Greenpeace

Conclusion

The report states that to ensure that these cities do not fall to constant flooding and rising sea levels, it is important for the government and private cooperations alike to stop the funding of fossil fuels in the country and overseas. This will protect the city’s economy and its residents while also working towards decreasing climate change.

Greenpeace in their report asks the powers that be to develop a more ambitious "nationally determined contribution5 targets consistent with the Paris Agreement 1.5°C limit ahead of COP26.

It is also important that the domestic energy transition is done by investing in clean and renewable energy. Before that, the new coal power plants projects need to be cancelled and those that exist should be phased out, along with nuclear power stations.

They also ask that deforestation and conversion of peatlands should be stopped.

Another important aspect that needs to be worked on is enabling cities and communities to become more climate-resilient. They can do this by updating their infrastructure to include early warning systems, decentralizing climate information that will allow everyone to plan for harmful climate impacts and strengthening community-based disaster risk reduction and response to climate impacts.

Read about the city-specific finding from the report, here.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

DidYouKnow

Why pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily is likely to shut down 'in a matter of days'

Jun 21, 2021
Why pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily is likely to shut down 'in a matter of days'
Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily confirms closure after authorities freeze assests

Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily confirms closure after authorities freeze assests

Jun 23, 2021
Internet outage hits websites, apps of many airlines, banks, other companies; services now restored

Internet outage

Internet outage hits websites, apps of many airlines, banks, other companies; services now restored

Jun 17, 2021
Communist Party marks centenary: XI Jinping says China will never be bullied, vows 'broken heads and bloodshed' for those who try

NewsTracker

Communist Party marks centenary: XI Jinping says China will never be bullied, vows 'broken heads and bloodshed' for those who try

Jul 01, 2021
China-made COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, found safe, effective in children, adolescents: Lancet study

China-made COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, found safe, effective in children, adolescents: Lancet study

Jun 29, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Decision on allowing fans likely today as Games inch towards 30-day countdown

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Decision on allowing fans likely today as Games inch towards 30-day countdown

Jun 21, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021