Asian News International

Choosing the right feathers for your arrow is key to winning in archery, say researchers who demonstrated the physics behind optimal arrow design at event in Seattle recently.

This necessity for precision makes it crucial to understand how the environment and design effect arrows in flight according to scientists from the Ecole Polytechnique at the 72nd Annual Meeting of the APS Division of Fluid Dynamics in Seattle on Saturday.

The presentation was part of a session on biological fluid dynamics in flight.

The researchers said the aspect of feather size and shape in archery accuracy not yet been studied in depth.

To discover the optimal feather design, Tom Maddalena, Caroline Cohen, and Christophe Clanet first shot arrows with various feathers using a throwing machine. They then used a wind tunnel to observe the aerodynamic forces on the arrow. These experiments were compared to theoretical models of arrow flight.

"We found that the best size depends on environmental conditions. If there is no wind, a shooter must use very large feathers. The limit of the size is actually mostly dictated by geometrical constraints of the bow," said Maddalena.

The authors plan to further investigate the environmental effects on the arrows. Although large feathers provide more stability, they're also affected more easily by the wind.

"We collaborated with the French Archery Federation to conduct this research. Currently, the choice of the feathers is based on intuition and comes directly from the athletes and their coaches.

With our work, we hope able to tell them which feathers are the best, so that they can fully trust their equipment," said Maddalena.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.