Tuesday, September 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Richest one percent responsible for twice the carbon emissions than half of world's poorest population

With just 1C of warming so far, Earth is already battling more frequent and intense wildfires, droughts and super storms rendered more powerful by rising seas.


Agence France-PresseSep 22, 2020 11:02:19 IST

The richest one percent of people are responsible for more than twice as much carbon pollution as the poorest half of the world's population -- 3.1 billion people -- new research showed Monday.

Despite a sharp decrease in carbon emissions due to the pandemic, the world remains on pace to warm several degrees this century, threatening poor and developing nations with the full gamut of natural disasters and displacements.

Richest one percent responsible for twice the carbon emissions than half of worlds poorest population

The 2015 Paris climate deal commits nations to limit global temperature rise to "well below" two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. But emissions have continued to rise since then

An analysis led by Oxfam showed that between 1990 and 2015 when annual emissions ballooned 60 percent, that rich nations were responsible for depleting nearly a third of Earth's carbon budget.

The carbon budget is the limit of cumulative greenhouse gas emissions mankind may produce before rendering catastrophic temperature rises unavoidable.

Just 63 million people -- the "one percent" -- took up nine percent of the carbon budget since 1990, research conducted for Oxfam by the Stockholm Environment Institute found.

Highlighting an ever-widening "carbon inequality", the analysis said the growth rate of the one percent's emissions was three times that of the poorest half of humanity.

"It's not just that extreme economic inequality is divisive in our societies, it's not just that it slows the rate of poverty reduction," Tim Gore, head of policy, advocacy and research, told AFP.

"But there is also a third cost which is that it depletes the carbon budget solely for the purpose of the already affluent growing their consumption."

"And that of course has the worse impacts on the poorest and least responsible," Gore added.

The 2015 Paris climate deal commits nations to limit global temperature rise to "well below" two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

But emissions have continued to rise since then, and several analyses have warned that without a thoroughly re-tooled global economy prioritising green growth, the pollutions savings due to Covid-19 will have an insignificant mitigating impact on climate change.

With just 1C of warming so far, Earth is already battling more frequent and intense wildfires, droughts and super storms rendered more powerful by rising seas.

Gore said governments must put the twin challenges of climate change and inequality at the heart of any Covid-19 recovery plan.

"It's clear that the carbon intensive and highly unequal model of economic growth over the last 20-30 years has not benefited the poorest half of humanity," he said.

"It's a false dichotomy to suggest that we have to choose between economic growth and (fixing) the climate crisis."

Commenting on the Oxfam report, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, an environment activist and president of the Association for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad, said that climate change could not be tackled without prioritising economic equality.

"My indigenous peoples have long borne the brunt of environmental destruction," said Ibrahim.

"Now is the time to listen, to integrate our knowledge, and to prioritise saving nature to save ourselves."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

global warming

Earth may temporarily pass dangerous 1.5 degree celsius warming limit by 2024, finds WMO report

Sep 14, 2020
Earth may temporarily pass dangerous 1.5 degree celsius warming limit by 2024, finds WMO report
World is inching closer to the 1.5 degree limit set by Paris Agreement, may exceed it in the next decade: UN report

climate change

World is inching closer to the 1.5 degree limit set by Paris Agreement, may exceed it in the next decade: UN report

Sep 10, 2020
Scientists develop new way to determine how fast the Indian Ocean is warming by analysing earthquake sounds

climate change

Scientists develop new way to determine how fast the Indian Ocean is warming by analysing earthquake sounds

Sep 21, 2020
Oceans around the world have captured 10 percent of global carbon emission, new study suggests

oceans

Oceans around the world have captured 10 percent of global carbon emission, new study suggests

Sep 08, 2020
Greenhouse gas emissions can lead to sea level rise of 40 cm by the end of this century

greenhouse gas emissions

Greenhouse gas emissions can lead to sea level rise of 40 cm by the end of this century

Sep 18, 2020
Massive chunk of Greenland's ice caps has broken off, falls into the sea; evidence of rapid climate change

Greenland ice

Massive chunk of Greenland's ice caps has broken off, falls into the sea; evidence of rapid climate change

Sep 15, 2020

science

Global sea levels to rise drastically by 2100 due to Greenland, Antarctica's melting ice sheets

melting ice

Global sea levels to rise drastically by 2100 due to Greenland, Antarctica's melting ice sheets

Sep 22, 2020
Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Space

Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Sep 22, 2020
Survivor planet found orbiting a white dwarf closely in data from TESS, Spitzer telescopes

Exoplanets

Survivor planet found orbiting a white dwarf closely in data from TESS, Spitzer telescopes

Sep 21, 2020
Infrared images of Saturn's moon Enceladus shows fresh ice churning, landscape surfacing

Saturn's Moon

Infrared images of Saturn's moon Enceladus shows fresh ice churning, landscape surfacing

Sep 21, 2020