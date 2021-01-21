Thursday, January 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Rewind the clock: Study on mice show positive results to stop ageing process

It is not yet clear how much PGE2 is too much, and how it accumulates over a lifetime.


Agence France-PresseJan 21, 2021 17:03:00 IST

The march of time can be unkind to the human body but new research hints at a cause — and possible solution — for some of the ailments and decline that often come with age. Scientists have long known that cognitive decline as we get older and specific age-related diseases including Alzheimer's are linked to inflammation, but they are still uncovering precisely why and how this is the case. Research published in the journal Nature pinpoints the role of a messenger hormone found in much higher levels in older people and mice than their younger counterparts. When the hormone was blocked in older mice, they were able to perform as well as more youthful rodents in tests of their memory and navigation.

Rewind the clock: Study on mice show positive results to stop ageing process

The study administered to mice two experimental compounds that can block the EP2 receptor and found it reversed the metabolic problems seen in older macrophages — restoring their more youthful behaviour and preventing destructive inflammatory activity.

The researchers found that higher levels of the hormone affected the metabolism of immune cells called macrophages, prompting them to store energy rather than consume it.

That effectively starved the cells, sending them into a damaging inflammatory hyperdrive associated with age-related cognitive decline and several age-related diseases.

The hormone, prostaglandin E2 (PGE2), "is a major regulator of all types of inflammation, both good and bad, and its effect depends on the receptor that is activated," the study's senior author Katrin Andreasson told AFP.

"In this study, we identified the EP2 receptor... as the receptor that leads to energy depletion and maladaptive inflammation," added Andreasson, a professor of neurology at Stanford University.

Having isolated the role played by PGE2, Andreasson and her team then set out to see if there was a way to counteract its negative effects.

They administered to mice two experimental compounds that can block the EP2 receptor and found it reversed the metabolic problems seen in older macrophages — restoring their more youthful behaviour and preventing destructive inflammatory activity.

They found similar effects in mice that were genetically modified with deletions of the EP2 receptor.

Very excited

Older mice that received the compounds or had the receptor deleted from their genes performed as well as young mice when tested for navigation and spatial memory, both of which deteriorate with ageing and diseases like Alzheimer's.

"Our study suggests that the development of maladaptive inflammation and cognitive decline in ageing may not be a static or permanent condition, but rather that it can be reversed," the study says.

Andreasson said the findings, while still preliminary, could have implications for a broad range of conditions.

"This would apply to most age-associated inflammatory diseases," including Alzheimer's, atherosclerosis and arthritis, she told AFP, saying she was "very excited" about the possible applications.

But the research is still in its early stages, and there are several unanswered questions. It is not yet clear how much PGE2 is too much, and how it accumulates over a lifetime.

And neither of the experimental compounds have been tested in humans, so it is unclear whether they could be toxic, although no harmful side effects were seen in the mice tested.

Andreasson said her team is now working on several questions thrown up by the research, including understanding more fully the mechanisms that produce cognitive decline and investigating the role of cell metabolism functions in ageing.

"While intriguing, this is early-stage research carried out in mice," noted Susan Kohlhaas, director of research at Alzheimer's Research UK, who was not involved in the study.

"While the results deserve further follow-up, there are many steps to go before we will know if this is likely to be a successful strategy for treatment of dementia," she added.

"We need to see experiments in environments that closely mirror the human brain."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

old age

Fifty percent of elderly suffer from chronic diseases, 40 percent are disabled: LASI Wave 1 report

Jan 07, 2021
Fifty percent of elderly suffer from chronic diseases, 40 percent are disabled: LASI Wave 1 report
Shivraj Singh Chouhan bats for raising minimum marriageable age for women to 21 years

NewsTracker

Shivraj Singh Chouhan bats for raising minimum marriageable age for women to 21 years

Jan 13, 2021

science

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Astronomy

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Jan 19, 2021
South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

SARS-CoV-2 virus

South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

Jan 19, 2021
'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Rare Bear Sighting

'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Jan 18, 2021
Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Renewable Energy

Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Jan 18, 2021