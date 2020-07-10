Friday, July 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Results from largest-ever human genome database released, could shed light on how genetic mutations can lead to disease

The Genome Aggregation Database has gathered 15,708 genomes and 125,748 exomes.


FP TrendingJul 10, 2020 16:34:44 IST

The results of the largest-ever human genome database, that may help shed light on how genetic mutations can lead to disease, have now been released, reported Science Focus.

The Genome Aggregation Database has gathered 15,708 genomes and 125,748 exomes.

In a conversation with Science Focus, Dr Daniel MacArthur, scientific lead of the gnomAD Project, shared his experiences and recounted how the project began.

Results from largest-ever human genome database released, could shed light on how genetic mutations can lead to disease

The Genome Aggregation Database has gathered 15,708 genomes and 125,748 exomes.

MacArthur said the project was started to obtain better databases of normal variation in genomes, adding that this would help make sense of the genetic changes they observed in patients affected by severe muscle diseases, like muscular dystrophy.

“We don’t actually generate the data ourselves. The gnomAD Project teams are data parasites: we take advantage of the data that’s been generated by others when they agree to contribute that data to our project,” he revealed.

MacArthur also explained the meaning of exomes. He said that exomes are the genes that are the most commonly the reason behind very rare diseases like muscular dystrophy or severe retinal disease.

He asserted that humans carry somewhere between three and six million points of variation across their genomes.

“In some people, such as people who suffer from severe diseases like muscular dystrophy, those genetic changes can be catastrophic,” he said.

According to the World Health Organization, dysfunctional gene behaviour is commonly termed as mutation, which is responsible for diseases.

If the gene mutations exist in the egg or sperm cell, children can inherit the defective gene from their parents. Diseases are categorised on the degree of gene mutation.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Airborne spread of COVID-19 cannot be ruled out in crowded or poorly ventilated settings, says WHO

Jul 08, 2020
Airborne spread of COVID-19 cannot be ruled out in crowded or poorly ventilated settings, says WHO
With Tokyo Olympics a year away, experts warn of health risk to Japanese public if event proceeds as planned

Tokyo Olympics 2020

With Tokyo Olympics a year away, experts warn of health risk to Japanese public if event proceeds as planned

Jul 10, 2020
Kim Jong-un claims 'shining success' against COVID-19, urges North Koreans to maintain high alert

NewsTracker

Kim Jong-un claims 'shining success' against COVID-19, urges North Koreans to maintain high alert

Jul 03, 2020
COVID-19 origin: University of Calgary research shows SARS-CoV-2 may have been evolving slowly since 2013

COVID-19 origin: University of Calgary research shows SARS-CoV-2 may have been evolving slowly since 2013

Jun 27, 2020
Scientists reverse Parkinson’s disease in mice by tweaking the genetic code of non-neuronal brain cells

Parkinson disease

Scientists reverse Parkinson’s disease in mice by tweaking the genetic code of non-neuronal brain cells

Jun 26, 2020
Life after lockdown: How to travel to visit loved ones while minimising risk of COVID-19 and other infections

NewsTracker

Life after lockdown: How to travel to visit loved ones while minimising risk of COVID-19 and other infections

Jun 26, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020