FP Trending

The results of the largest-ever human genome database, that may help shed light on how genetic mutations can lead to disease, have now been released, reported Science Focus.

The Genome Aggregation Database has gathered 15,708 genomes and 125,748 exomes.

In a conversation with Science Focus, Dr Daniel MacArthur, scientific lead of the gnomAD Project, shared his experiences and recounted how the project began.

MacArthur said the project was started to obtain better databases of normal variation in genomes, adding that this would help make sense of the genetic changes they observed in patients affected by severe muscle diseases, like muscular dystrophy.

“We don’t actually generate the data ourselves. The gnomAD Project teams are data parasites: we take advantage of the data that’s been generated by others when they agree to contribute that data to our project,” he revealed.

MacArthur also explained the meaning of exomes. He said that exomes are the genes that are the most commonly the reason behind very rare diseases like muscular dystrophy or severe retinal disease.

He asserted that humans carry somewhere between three and six million points of variation across their genomes.

“In some people, such as people who suffer from severe diseases like muscular dystrophy, those genetic changes can be catastrophic,” he said.

According to the World Health Organization, dysfunctional gene behaviour is commonly termed as mutation, which is responsible for diseases.

If the gene mutations exist in the egg or sperm cell, children can inherit the defective gene from their parents. Diseases are categorised on the degree of gene mutation.