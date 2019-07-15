Monday, July 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Researchers using ALMA observe two dwarf planets with gas disk around them

The circumplanetary disk can form moons and are made of gas, dust and asteroid fragments.

tech2 News StaffJul 15, 2019 08:58:43 IST

Astronomers have observed a circumplanetary disk forming around a gas giant about 370 light-years from Earth. The disk can form moons and is made of gas, dust and asteroid fragments.

The researchers in this study used the world’s most powerful array of radio telescopes, the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile, to make these observations. Observations from the telescope indicated that dust was present around two planets in the system – PDS 70 c and PDS 70 b – suggesting that they were surrounded by gas disks.

Researchers using ALMA observe two dwarf planets with gas disk around them

A colour-enhanced image of millimetre-wave radio signals from the ALMA observatory in Chile shows a disk of gas and dust (right of centre) around exoplanet PDS 70 c, the first-ever observation of the kind of circumplanetary disk that is believed to have birthed the moons of Jupiter more than 4 billion years ago. Image credit: A. Isella, ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)

Planets with these disks are predicted to disappear about 10 million years into a planet's formation. Data from such clouds can provide more information on how planets form, which is why this finding is exciting for astronomers.

In a press release, Andrea Isella, the head author of this study, said that there is a lot we don’t know about the planets and their formation, we now have the instruments to make direct observation of planets and answer our questions. Planets with circumplanetary disks could allow astronomers to test their theories of planet formation.

The images of these still forming sister planets – PDS 70 b and PDS 70 c – were first revealed last month. PDS 70 is a dwarf star that is about three-quarters the mass of the Sun. Both planets are 5-10 times larger than Jupiter. PDS 70 b, orbits about 1.8 billion miles from the star, roughly the distance from the sun to Uranus. PDS 70 c is a billion miles further out, in an orbit about the size of Neptune’s.

The findings of this study have been published in the journal Astrophysical Journal Letters.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look


also see

Moon

Footprints on the Moon and cemeteries on Mars: interview with space archaeologist Alice Gorman

Jul 15, 2019
Footprints on the Moon and cemeteries on Mars: interview with space archaeologist Alice Gorman
Eight teams to join NASA's Solar System Exploration to study Moon, Mars and more

NASA

Eight teams to join NASA's Solar System Exploration to study Moon, Mars and more

Jul 01, 2019
NASA mission to Saturn's moon Titan with its Dragonfly drone will cost $1 billion

Titan

NASA mission to Saturn's moon Titan with its Dragonfly drone will cost $1 billion

Jul 09, 2019
Total solar eclipses reveals the dark and stormy side of the Sun that we never see

solar eclipse

Total solar eclipses reveals the dark and stormy side of the Sun that we never see

Jul 03, 2019
NASA Hubble, Spritzer paired up to find chemical signatures of an exoplanet

Exoplanet

NASA Hubble, Spritzer paired up to find chemical signatures of an exoplanet

Jul 09, 2019
In Photos: Space rovers that empowered humankind's exploration of space

Rovers

In Photos: Space rovers that empowered humankind's exploration of space

Jul 11, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019