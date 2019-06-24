Monday, June 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Researchers re-create frozen bubble to explain ice bubble magic video on YouTube

Marangoni Flow causes the temperature change from hot to cold on the surface of the bubble that freezes it.

Asian News InternationalJun 24, 2019 11:52:18 IST

The Internet is loaded with video of bubble turning into ice crystals, which has made the engineers wonder over what caused the phenomenon.

Lead researcher Jonathan Boreyko and his student researchers were watching a YouTube video of a soap bubble freezing. The video made them wonder as to how soap films or bubbles freeze. The results of the team's query, which began as a simple 'why,' has been published in the journal of 'Nature Communications', explaining the physics behind what causes the ice crystals jump up into the bubble and swirl around, thus changing perceptions about the process of freezing.

"We started by freezing a bubble in the lab, using a frozen substrate. What we found was that the bubble would freeze from the bottom to a certain point and then stop. We didn't get that lovely 'snow globe effect' that we saw on the video. But, Farzad made a nice model that can accurately predict where the freezing front will stop based on the size of the bubble and the air temperature," Boreyko explained.

Researchers re-create frozen bubble to explain ice bubble magic video on YouTube

Frozen soap bubbles. Image credit: Pixabay

Because the shell of a bubble is microscopically thin, the warm air temperature in the lab prevented the cold stage from completely freezing the bubble. Moving to a walk-in freezer, the team tried the experiment again, believing they would discover how the floating ice crystals were formed. "We didn't see it in the freezer, either, at first. But we tried again depositing the bubble on ice instead of a dry substrate, and that is where we saw what we were looking for," Boreyko said.

At minus 20 degree Celsius and using an ice substrate, the bubble quickly filled with floating crystals that hastened the complete freezing of the bubble and opened the researcher's eyes. "When you deposit the bubble on an icy substrate, the bubble begins to freeze, which releases heat. The bottom of the bubble, in this case, becomes warmer than the rest of the bubble," said student researcher Farzad Ahmadi.

The molecular energy releases when the water molecules fuse together into a tight-packed solid lattice created a temperature difference of about 14 degrees minus 20 at the top of the bubble and minus six degrees at the frozen base.

"The temperature gradient from top to bottom changed the surface tension. The tension created a flow from the hot toward the cold," Ahmadi added.

This flow is known as Marangoni Flow. When it occurs in the freezing bubbles, the flow rips ice crystals from the bottom of the bubble and swirls them around the liquid shell where they enlarge until the entire bubble is frozen.

"Previously we thought that how fast we could freeze something depended on how fast the freezing front could grow. This shows us that a freezing-induced Marangoni Flow will create hundreds of additional freeze fronts from the ice crystals removed from the bottom," said Boreyko.

"So, we realised that it's not just how fast one front grows, but in cases like our bubble, you can manipulate the system to have hundreds of freeze fronts working together to freeze something much faster," Boreyko added.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile


also see

YouTube

YouTube executives debating over moving all children's content to YouTube Kids app

Jun 20, 2019
YouTube executives debating over moving all children's content to YouTube Kids app
Sundar Pichai promises to relook at harassment policies in a letter to LGBTQ+ employees

Google

Sundar Pichai promises to relook at harassment policies in a letter to LGBTQ+ employees

Jun 13, 2019
Youtube investigation in late stage, might face fine for improper data collection

Youtube

Youtube investigation in late stage, might face fine for improper data collection

Jun 20, 2019
Blogger, journalist known for criticising Pakistan military, ISI hacked to death in Islamabad; #Justice4MuhammadBilalKhan trends on Twitter

NewsTracker

Blogger, journalist known for criticising Pakistan military, ISI hacked to death in Islamabad; #Justice4MuhammadBilalKhan trends on Twitter

Jun 17, 2019
TikTok is betting on user-generated content to bring in more advertisers: Report

TikTok

TikTok is betting on user-generated content to bring in more advertisers: Report

Jun 10, 2019
Impossible to track sender of message due to encryption: WhatsApp tells Madras High Court

WhatsApp

Impossible to track sender of message due to encryption: WhatsApp tells Madras High Court

Jun 11, 2019

science

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019
Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Astronomy

Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Jun 18, 2019