Researchers have found that human and monkeys have similar thought patterns

The indigenous Tsimane' people in Amazon rainforest, American adults and preschoolers and macaque monkeys all have a flair for recursive skills.


Jul 01, 2020

There might be much in common between humans and monkeys then what we already know. A study has revealed that there are similarities in the ways of thinking.

The study published in the journal Science Advances was conducted by researchers from UC Berkeley, Harvard University and Carnegie Mellon University.

The research was conducted on 100 participants across age groups, cultures and species. It divulged that indigenous Tsimane' people in Bolivia's Amazon rainforest, American adults and preschoolers and macaque monkeys have one thing in common. They all show, to varying degrees, a flair for "recursion," a cognitive process of arranging words, phrases or symbols in a way that helps convey complex commands, sentiments and ideas, reported Science Daily.

Researchers have found that human and monkeys have similar thought patterns

Researchers examined the recursive skills of 10 US adults, 50 preschoolers and kindergarteners, 37 members of the Tsimane' and three male macaque monkeys and found similar thinking patterns.

The interesting thing about the study is that the monkeys were found to perform far better in the tests than the researchers had predicted.

"For the first time, we have strong empirical evidence about patterns of thinking that come naturally to probably all humans and, to a lesser extent, non-human primates," said study co-author Steven Piantadosi, a UC Berkeley assistant professor of psychology.

They were first given the training to memorise different sequences of symbols in a particular order. Following the training, they were tested.

They were first given the training to memorise different sequences of symbols in a particular order. Following the training, they were tested. These results are convergent with recent findings that monkeys can learn other kinds of structures found in human grammar, Piantadosi said.

