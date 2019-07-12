Friday, July 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Researchers have found a 99-million-year old bird fossil showing it having an extra-long toe

The fossilized bird was found in a lump of amber and lived 99 million years ago in mangroves.

tech2 News StaffJul 12, 2019 13:36:49 IST

For the first time, a bird with an extra-long toe has been found fossilised in amber. It was discovered in Myanmar (formerly known as Burma) and lived at the time of the dinosaurs, 99 million years ago.

The bird is about the size of a sparrow but its toes are similar to those seen on lemurs and tree-climbing lizards. It has four toes but it is only the third one that is longer, around 20 percent longer than the lower leg bone and 41 percent longer than its second toe. The researchers compared the birds to 20 other extinct birds that that lived around its time. No bird had a foot that resembled this bird.

Researchers have found a 99-million-year old bird fossil showing it having an extra-long toe

A reconstruction of Elektorornis chenguangi, showing the possible probing function of the elongated toe. Photograph: Zhongda Zhang

The researchers think that the bird used its long toe for food like the Aye-Aye lemur that uses its toes to remove larvae and insects from tree trunks.

The bird might have developed its long toes to climb and sit on branches of trees and branches with better ease as the tree-climbing lizards do.

“We have the leg of a little 99-million-year-old bird, preserved in amber, that shows a foot morphology unlike any known previously,” Jingmai O’Connor, a vertebrate palaeontologist and co-author of the study at the Chinese Academy of Sciences told The Guardian.

This photograph shows a nearly 100-million-year-old bird foot featuring a very long toe preserved in amber. The specimen also contains the bird's left wing tip. Credit: Lida Xing

This photograph shows a nearly 100-million-year-old bird foot featuring a very long toe preserved in amber. The specimen also contains the bird's left wing tip. Credit: Lida Xing

If you thought this bird couldn’t get any weirder, it does. It had teeth and claws on its wings.

It lived in mangrove forests by the sea. O’Connor and her team have named the new species Elektorornis chenguangi. The first part of the name translates to “amber bird”. It belongs to the group of extinct birds called Enantiornithes, the most abundant type of bird known from the Mesozoic era.

The findings of this study have been published in the journal Current Biology.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look


also see

Dinosaur

Fossils of dinosaurs that lived in a dessert have been unearth in Brazil

Jun 28, 2019
Fossils of dinosaurs that lived in a dessert have been unearth in Brazil
Birds like cockatoos, parrots can groove to the beat just as well as humans can

Birds

Birds like cockatoos, parrots can groove to the beat just as well as humans can

Jul 10, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education standards need improvement to sustain innovation

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education standards need improvement to sustain innovation

Jul 11, 2019
Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Moon Mission

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Jul 10, 2019
Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Animal Behaviour

Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Jul 10, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

Jul 10, 2019