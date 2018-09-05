Wednesday, September 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 05 September, 2018 15:24 IST

Researchers explain how animals evolved from single cells to a kingdom so diverse

One of their findings contradict what Darwin theorised in his theory of evolution.

How animals evolved from single-celled life has been of interest to life scientists for decades. Specifically, how did the relatively simple body plan of a single cell give rise to the 40-odd distinct body plans in animals today over a few hundred millennia?

A new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences sheds light on just this.

Researchers have compiled features from thousands of animal groups in the study to find clues and edge closer to an answer. The result? A ‘shape space’ for animal body plans that shows similar and different features over time.

Their findings about the shape space revealed that transformative changes at a fundamental level didn’t just come about in a single, epic bout of experimentation. These changes evolved consistently — in fits and starts — over the course of developmental history.

This contradicts part of what was previously theorised by Darwin in his theory of evolution.

“Our results are important in that they highlight the patterns and pathways in which animal body plans evolved,” Eurekalert quoted Bradley Deline, co-author of the study from the University of West Georgia, as saying.

Representational image. Pxhere

Representational image. Image courtesy: Pxhere

They also found that major expansions in animal form was seen after the Cambrian era roughly 500 million years ago.

The Cambrian is believed to be the main era linked to explosion in diversity of life on Earth. This explosion, the researchers report, could be a result of ecological shifts, like land exploration, at the time.

Another observation that the researchers note is that intermediates in the evolution of today’s diverse animal population have been found in fossils, and rarely in living animals.

“The distinctiveness of living groups is a consequence of the extinction of their evolutionary intermediates. Therefore, animals appear different because of their history rather than unpreserved jumps in anatomy,” said James Clark, co-author from Bristol's School of Earth Sciences.

The data analysed by the researchers in the study include genomes, proteins and regulatory genes from living animals. The researchers found a strong link between the regulatory genes and anatomical designs, which make a strong argument for animal biodiversity being a result of how important genes were regulated at the level of an embryo.

“Our study confirms the view that continued gene regulatory construction was a key to animal evolution,” Kevin Peterson, co-author of the study from Dartmouth College, said.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Turtles

Turtles weren't always toothless: 'missing link' in turtle evolution found

Aug 23, 2018

Red Tide

Dead dolphins and seals wash up on Florida shore in unusually large numbers

Sep 01, 2018

Environment

Dal Lake in Kashmir harbours bacteria that can degrade pesticides, study finds

Sep 01, 2018

Anaemia

Cutting down on rock salt and fluoride can help tackle anaemia, a new study finds

Sep 01, 2018

Indian Ducks

Biplab Deb claims ducks 'automatically' raise oxygen levels, beauty of ponds

Aug 29, 2018

Bonnethead shark

Scientists discover the first shark species to show omnivorous behaviour

Sep 05, 2018

science

Solar Energy

Semi-artificial photosynthesis: Scientists find a new way to draw fuel from the Sun

Sep 05, 2018

Biodiversity

Researchers explain how animals evolved from single cells to a kingdom so diverse

Sep 05, 2018

Barrier reef

Drumlines are killing endangered sharks species in Great Barrier Reef: Experts

Sep 05, 2018

Animal Behaviour

Tropical fish is now among handful of animal species that show 'self-awareness'

Sep 05, 2018