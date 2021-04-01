Thursday, April 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Researchers discover a new type of crater lake on Mars' surface

The water got into the crater by the runoff from a Martian glacier which is why it did not leave behind a valley


FP TrendingApr 01, 2021 18:33:25 IST

A new type of ancient crater lake has been discovered on Mars. The unnamed crater lake provides evidence for ancient streams and ponds. Researchers involved in this study couldn’t find any evidence for the presence of underground water activity or any inlet channel from where water could have entered the crater lake. However, they have concluded that this system was supported by a long-lost Martian glacier, as reported in a news article published by Brown University.

This new type of crater lake is different from the ones that are currently being explored by the rovers of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). They are currently exploring Gale and Jezero crater lakes.

Researchers discover a new type of crater lake on Mars surface

Raised ridges spidering across the floor of a Martian crater were likely created by runoff from a long-lost glacier that once draped the planet's southern highlands. Credit: NASA

The study was led by Ben Boatwright, a PhD student at the university. The findings of the research were published in the Planetary Science Journal, one of the American Astronomical Society peer-reviewed journals, on 12 March.

According to the researchers, water got into the crater by the runoff from a Martian glacier. This was the reason why it did not leave behind a valley. If the water had flown directly on the ground then it would have left a valley.

Speaking about their finding, Ben said that their research provides clues about the early climatic condition of Mars. As per Ben, the new study which points towards ancient glaciation could address the lack of geological evidence for cold and icy conditions on early Mars.

This development comes after researchers from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) also published new research they found that the ancient Martian water has been trapped within minerals in the crust of Mars. The study suggested that anywhere between 30 to 99 percent of the missing water of Mars may be hiding in the crust.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021