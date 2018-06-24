Sunday, June 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 24 June, 2018 10:48 IST

Researchers developed a low-cost plastic sensor to monitor a wide range of health conditions

The new device has a far simpler design than the existing ones, and opens up a wide range of new possibilities for health monitoring.

Researchers have developed a low-cost sensor made from semi-conducting plastic that can be used to diagnose or monitor a wide range of health conditions, such as surgical complications or neuro-degenerative diseases.

Low-cost plastic sensors could monitor a range of health conditions. Image: University of Cambridge.

Low-cost plastic sensors could monitor a range of health conditions. Image: University of Cambridge.

The results, published in the journal Science Advances, suggest that the new device has a far simpler design than the existing ones, and opens up a wide range of new possibilities for health monitoring down to the cellular level.

The researchers found that the sensor can measure the amount of critical metabolites — such as lactate or glucose — that are present in sweat, tears, saliva or blood.

Also, when incorporated into a diagnostic device, it could allow health conditions to be monitored quickly, cheaply and accurately.

"An implantable device could allow us to monitor the metabolic activity of the brain in real time under stress conditions, such as during or immediately before a seizure and could be used to predict seizures or to assess treatment," said lead author Anna-Maria Pappa from the University of Cambridge.

For the study, the researchers used a newly-synthesised polymer that acts as a molecular wire, directly accepting the electrons produced during electrochemical reactions.

Initial tests of the sensors were used to measure levels of lactate, which is useful in fitness applications and to monitor patients post-surgery.

However, the sensor can be easily modified to detect other metabolites, such as glucose or cholesterol by incorporating the appropriate enzyme, and the concentration range that the sensor can detect can be adjusted by changing the device's geometry.

"In our work, we've overcome many of the limitations of conventional electrochemical biosensors that incorporate enzymes as the sensing material," Pappa said.

"In conventional biosensors, the communication between the sensor's electrode and the sensing material is not very efficient, so it's been necessary to add molecular wires to facilitate and boost the signal," she added.

tags


latest videos

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

also see

NewsTracker

India gets its first national healthcare facility registry; JP Nadda says repository will help ensure judicious resource allocation

Jun 20, 2018

IndiaSpend

Shortage of medicines at public hospitals forcing poor to turn to private pharmacies, says Chhattisgarh study

Jun 13, 2018

smartwatch

Myntra Wearable Platform announced alongside new Blink Go wearable device

Jun 20, 2018

Huawei

Huawei filed a patent for a rectangular bezel-less smartphone last year

Jun 21, 2018

NewsTracker

Compulsively playing video games qualifies as a mental health condition, says WHO

Jun 18, 2018

TheySaidIt

Yoga's full potential should be harnessed to reduce risk of non-communicable diseases: WHO

Jun 20, 2018

science

Kepler

Scientists discover nearly 80 new planetary candidate using K2 mission's data

Jun 24, 2018

Cancer

Scientists develop drug to freeze cancer cells, keep them from spreading

Jun 22, 2018

Brain

Brain region associated with decision making also determines consciousness: Study

Jun 22, 2018

Dogs

How dogs use different parts of their brains to understand human emotions

Jun 22, 2018