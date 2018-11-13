Tuesday, November 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 13 November, 2018 17:11 IST

Researchers create artificial heart muscles in a lab that beat like the real thing

These heart muscle strips can help model irregularities in a lab dish & test drugs: Researcher.

Researchers in Germany have engineered a tiny stretch of artificial heart muscle that can save 33 million people currently suffering from irregularities in heart rhythm.

So far, scientists have yet to find an effective treatment for heart arrhythmias, the most common of which is a disorder called atrial fibrillation. This is particularly because keeping human heart cells alive in a lab long enough to develop and test drugs for illnesses has not been possible so far.

Now, researchers from the University Medical Centre-Hamburg have grown strips of heart muscle in a lab.

These not only work the same way, express the same genes and resemble heart tissue in every way, they also beat like real heart tissue, as shown in a remarkable video recorded of the muscle.

The artificial heart muscle was grown using human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs), which can be modified to become any cell in the body. These stem cells were treated with a chemical known as retinoic acid, made from Vitamin A, which is important for healthy growth of cells.

Artificial cells made from stem cells normally grow flat like a sheet when grown in a lab, but researchers tweaked them to grow in 3D space. They found this 3D model considerably closer in the function and molecular structure to real human heart tissue from patients.

"These atrial muscle strips represent a great opportunity to model (heart arrhythmia) in a dish and test drugs," Dr Marta Lemme, first author of the study from University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, told the press. Nevertheless, improvements can still be made to reach even higher similarity with the human atrial tissue.”

Their next steps, researchers said, were to artificially induce arrhythmias in these artificial cells and study how electrical impulses and potentially effective drugs can help cure the arrythmias.

The study’s findings were published in Stem Cell Reports.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

Mountain Birds

Mountain birds are on an ‘escalator to extinction’ as temperatures rise: Study

Oct 31, 2018

EBP

DNA of all life on Earth to be sequenced in massive genome project: Report

Nov 02, 2018

Genetics

Family trees of 400 million show that genetics has little influence on longevity

Nov 11, 2018

Health

Breathing polluted air kills 600000 children under 15 every year: UN Report

Oct 29, 2018

Data Storage

Why store data in flash drives when you could store it as a fine powder?

Nov 01, 2018

Gaganyaan

ISRO looking at pool of ten microgravity experiments for Gaganyaan Mission 2022

Nov 12, 2018

science

Russian cosmonaut offers his training, experience in space to Gaganyaan astronauts

Nov 13, 2018

Synthetic Biology

Researchers create artificial heart muscles in a lab that beat like the real thing

Nov 13, 2018

Satellite Launch

ISRO's GSAT-29 satellite launch on 14 Nov in the clouds after Cyclone Gaja warnings

Nov 13, 2018

Evolution in the Wild

Poaching may have forced female elephants in Africa to evolve away their tusks

Nov 13, 2018