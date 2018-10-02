A research room and an observer room have been opened at Jantar Mantar in Jaipur for tourists and researchers, said an official on 1 October.

A 3D model of the observatory has also been installed in the room, besides the models of instruments brought from other districts of Rajasthan, said Archaeology and Museums Director Hridesh Sharma.

Sharma further said that the 3D model of Jantar Mantar exhibits every minute detail of the observatory including the Interpretation Centre and various instruments present in the monument.

The observer room also showcases three instruments — Khagol Ghati Yantra, Khagol Yantra and a model of the solar system.

Similarly, Unnatamsha Yantra, Laghu Samrat Yantra, Digamsha Yantra, Kapali Yantra and Jaiprakash Yantra, among others, are on display in the research room.

Besides, the instruments used in the construction and restoration of the monument have also been showcased along with a model of the cenotaph of Maharaja Jai Singh.

The Department of Archaeology and Museums has been organising various kinds of events in the monuments to make them vibrant and to attract more tourists.