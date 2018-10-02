Tuesday, October 02, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 02 October, 2018 15:09 IST

Research and observer room opened for public viewing at Jantar Mantar in Jaipur

A 3D model of the observatory has also been installed in the room, besides the models of instruments.

A research room and an observer room have been opened at Jantar Mantar in Jaipur for tourists and researchers, said an official on 1 October.

A 3D model of the observatory has also been installed in the room, besides the models of instruments brought from other districts of Rajasthan, said Archaeology and Museums Director Hridesh Sharma.

Tourists visit Jantar Mantar, a collection of architectural astronomical instruments, in Jaipur, capital of India's desert state of Rajasthan January 12, 2009. The name Jantar Mantar is derived from instrument for formula on context calculation as this observatory consists of fourteen major geometric devices for measuring time, predicting eclipses, tracking stars in their orbits, ascertaining the declinations of planets, and determining the celestial altitudes and related ephemeredes. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur (INDIA) - GM1E51D06E701

Tourists visit Jantar Mantar, a collection of architectural astronomical instruments, in Jaipur. Image: Reuters

Sharma further said that the 3D model of Jantar Mantar exhibits every minute detail of the observatory including the Interpretation Centre and various instruments present in the monument.

The observer room also showcases three instruments  Khagol Ghati Yantra, Khagol Yantra and a model of the solar system.

Similarly, Unnatamsha Yantra, Laghu Samrat Yantra, Digamsha Yantra, Kapali Yantra and Jaiprakash Yantra, among others, are on display in the research room.

Besides, the instruments used in the construction and restoration of the monument have also been showcased along with a model of the cenotaph of Maharaja Jai Singh.

The Department of Archaeology and Museums has been organising various kinds of events in the monuments to make them vibrant and to attract more tourists.

