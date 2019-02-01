Friday, February 01, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Remembering Kalpana Chawla: Astronaut, inspiration, the first Indian woman in space

Kalpana Chawla flew to space on 2 missions as a NASA astronaut, both on space shuttle Columbia.

tech2 News Staff Feb 01, 2019 10:44:28 IST

Sixteen years ago on this day, India lost one of its most talented children, Kalpana Chawla.

She was one of seven crew members in NASA's Space Shuttle Columbia, which disintegrated minutes after launching from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The shuttle was 73 seconds into its flight when it blew up, silently, in a cloud of red, orange and white.

Kalpana Chawla was the first Indian-born woman in space, and a role model for not just women around the world, but anyone that dreamt of being an astronaut. She went to space on two missions as a NASA astronaut – both on space shuttle Columbia.

Kalpana Chawla, an inspiration to future astronauts, women and Indians everywhere. Image: University of Texas

Kalpana Chawla, an inspiration to future astronauts, women and Indians everywhere. Image: University of Texas

Chawla was an aeronautical engineer graduate from Punjab Engineering College before she immigrated to America and got her US citizenship in the 1980s. She went to do her doctoral studies in aerospace engineering from the University of Colorado in 1988, and began working at NASA's Ames Research Center the very year.

NASA picked Chawla as an astronaut candidate in 1994. In just a year, she was chosen as a representative for NASA's Astronaut Office. She worked with robotic displays and software testing for spacecrafts during her time there.

The first change to fly in space came to Chawla in 1997 on NASA's space shuttle Columbia. The mission was a success after the shuttle and crew made 252 orbits of the Earth in two weeks. Columbia carried many experiments onboard, including a satellite, Spartan, which Chawla deployed into orbit from the spacecraft.

Chawla's second call for a space voyage came in 2000, also on space shuttle Columbia, where she was picked as the mission specialist. The mission saw delay after delay before eventually lifting off in 2003. The mission lasted 16 days, during which the crew completed over 80 different experiments.

KC and Crew_2

Chawla with the crew of space shuttle Columbia in 2003. Image: NASA

On 1 February, 2003, the crew and space shuttle Columbia returned to Earth, with every intention of landing at the Kennedy Space Center.

However, the crew had missed some damage to the shuttle's wing. A piece of insulation had fallen off from the shuttle's heat shield, damaging the thermal protection system. The heat shield is a crucial piece of technology in spacecrafts and rockets – protection from the scorching heat it faces when re-entering the Earth's atmosphere.

As the shuttle flew back towards the ground, the damaged wing broke apart. The spacecraft spun for a minute before the entire shuttle depressurized, killing the crew in seconds.

Space shuttle Columbia broke apart in the sky before falling towards Earth in bits.

Space Shuttle Columbia lifts off from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. Image: NASA

Space Shuttle Columbia lifts off from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. Image: NASA

The accident was NASA's second major disaster under the space shuttle program, since the explosion of the Challenger shuttle in 1986.

Chawla logged 30 days, 14 hours, and 54 minutes in space through her two missions as an astronaut.

"On one of the night passes, I dimmed the lights in the flight deck and saw the stars. When you look at the stars and the galaxy, you feel that you are not just from any particular piece of land, but from the solar system,” she had said after her first flight.

She sent India a message from space from the space shuttle.

NASA awarded Chawla with a Congressional Space Medal of Honor, a NASA Space Flight Medal and a NASA Distinguished Service Medal for her contributions to space and science.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

also see

Earth

2018 was planet Earth's fourth-warmest year ever recorded, reveals study

Jan 27, 2019

Environment

Monarch butterfly numbers soar since last year at migration grounds in Mexico

Jan 31, 2019

Gene-editing

Chinese scientist behind gene-edited baby study gets fired for illegal actions

Jan 22, 2019

ISRO

ISRO to train 45 nations in building nanosatellites in a space diplomacy mission

Jan 22, 2019

Climate Change

60 percent of coffee varieties under threat of extinction from climate change

Jan 17, 2019

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

science

Kalpana Chawla

Remembering Kalpana Chawla: Astronaut, inspiration, the first Indian woman in space

Feb 01, 2019

NewsTracker

Budget 2019: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw says agriculture, healthcare and education sectors likely to receive priority attention

Jan 31, 2019

Environment

China failing to cut methane emissions by not enforcing regulations well enough

Jan 31, 2019

Astronomy

Pan-STARRS telescope, 'Universe in a Box' has enough data to fill 30,000 Wikipedias

Jan 31, 2019