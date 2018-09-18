Tuesday, September 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 18 September, 2018 11:16 IST

Recently refurbished KAPS-2 nuclear power plant in Gujarat reaches 'criticality'

An earlier leak at the plant was plugged 10 days later, after which refurbishing work was taken up.

Two years after the shut down of the Kakrapur Atomic Power Station (KAPS-1 & 2) due to a leak at Surat in south Gujarat, it's Unit 2 attained 'criticality' early on Monday after undergoing a renovation and modernization programme, a top official said here.

The 220MW KAPS-2 went critical — or initiation of self-sustaining nuclear fission chain reaction in the reactor — at 2.22 am on Monday, said Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL)'s Associate Director (CP&CC) A K Nema.

The refurbishing work included En-Masse Collant Channel Replacement, En Masse Feeder Replacement and other safety upgrades at the KAPS, around three and a half months before schedule.

The approach to criticality was undertaken after adhering to all the stipulated regulatory requirements and will be followed by various tests, connection to the grid, increase in power level to full power as per laid down procedures and regulatory clearances.

KAPS comprises two units of indigenous 220MW (KAPS-1 & 2) Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR), which commenced commercial operations in 1993 and 1995 respectively.

Representational image. Pixabay

Representational image. Pixabay

In March 2016, KAPS-1 had automatically shut down due to a leak of heavy coolant water, leaving both the reactors non-functional.

The leak was plugged some 10 days later after which the refurbishing work was taken up.

While KAPS-2 has resumed operations, KAPS-1 is expected to follow suit soon, said an official.

Besides, two more PHWR units KAPS-3&4 of 700MW are being constructed at the same site in Vyara town near Surat.

NCPIL currently operates 22 nuclear power reactors, including the 100MW RAPS-1, owned by the Department of Atomic Energy, with a capacity of 6780MW.

An additional eight reactors with a capacity of 6200MW are currently under construction in different parts of India, while work is underway for 12 more nuclear reactors with a capacity of 9000MW for which all administrative and financial sanctions have been received from the government, Nema said.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends

also see

Rat Fever

Flood-hit Kerala now battles 'rat fever': All you need to know about leptospirosis

Sep 04, 2018

Saving oceans

World's biggest sovereign fund in Norway urges companies to help save oceans

Sep 06, 2018

NewsTracker

After floods, Kerala now faces an invasion from piranha, African catfish and other non-native predatorial fish

Sep 12, 2018

Earth Observation

Earth's 'Dove' satellites, our eyes in the sky to protect rainforests and resources

Sep 15, 2018

Immunisation

Immunisation drive for rotavirus launched in UP to curb infant diarrhea

Sep 05, 2018

Economy

Building a low-carbon economy could be the 'growth story of the century': Expert

Sep 13, 2018

science

Genetics

Researchers make a massive map of changes that our brain undergoes as an infant

Sep 15, 2018

Microrobotics

Engineers create robots that fly like insects, possibly advancing drone technology

Sep 15, 2018

ISRO Launch

ISRO's fully-commercial PSLV satellite launch on Sunday: All you need to know

Sep 15, 2018

Global Climate Action Summit closes with more optimism than despair this year

Sep 15, 2018